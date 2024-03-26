IN PHOTOS: Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green spotted enjoying day off with Neymar Jr. at Miami Open ahead of Heat-Warriors clash 

Nothing captures the thrill quite like a day out at the Miami Open. On Tuesday, NBA stars Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green were spotted hanging out with soccer icon Neymar Jr. at the Miami Open, ahead of their key matchup between the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors.

Also spotted at the tournament was Brazilian Golden State Warriors player, Gui Santos.

They watched as Carlos Alcaraz overcame a determined Gael Monfils to advance to the fourth round of the Miami Open.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Miami Heat star and Warriors forward were enjoying tea with Neymar Jr. in a photo shared on social media.

Expand Tweet

While Butler, an avid tennis fan, usually makes several trips to the tournament during its run, he squeezed in a friendly game with rising star Carlos Alcaraz. He was later seen in the crowd at the stadium too during the game.

Butler is by no means a tennis superstar, but he looked solid in this video.

Expand Tweet

Keeping things light, the Miami Heat superstar opted for a casual look sporting Doberman Pinscher long sleeve and baggy jeans and topped off with his signature BigFace cap. Draymond Green also kept it casual in a white tee and sunglasses, while his Warriors teammate Gui Santos opted for a head-to-toe black look from Jordan Brand.

Later in the day, Neymar Jr shared the photos on his Instagram with the caption, "Great day." Several other pictures and videos shared by their fan have gone viral on social media.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Despite becoming an NBA star, Jimmy Butler got a lot of love from the world of tennis

Although Jimmy Butler may be the most captivating figure in the NBA today, in many interviews, he has confessed his love for tennis. While mutual respect runs deep between athletes of different sports, Butler's passion for tennis has become even more apparent which earned him admiration from tennis stars and fans alike.

Among his impressive circle of friends are several tennis stars, including Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff, and Alexander Zverev, to name a few.

The 34-year-old also pulled off a surprising act last year, joining the US Open ball crew.

Expand Tweet

Jimmy Butler has become one of the biggest cheerleaders for Alcaraz and Miami native Coco Gauff. He also follows their matches closely, catching them on TV or attending in person whenever his schedule allows.

On several occasions, when he can’t attend matches, shares a few words of encouragement and support with his tennis friends via social media.