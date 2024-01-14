IN PHOTOS: Jordan brand unveils special ‘Origin Story’ Luka 2s for UNC Tar Heels

It appears that the debut of the new colorway of the Jordan Brand Luka 2s has helped the North Carolina Tar Heels men's basketball team overwhelmingly beat the Syracuse Orange men's basketball team on Saturday night. Jordan Brand recently awarded the Tar Heels with a player-exclusive colorway known as "Origin Story".

The "Origin Story" Luka 2 colorway is the ninth design to launch this year. The shoe draws inspiration from pine sap getting stuck to the feet and shoes of workers in the turpentine industry. Unfortunately for fans of the signature shoe, the "Origin Story" design is exclusive to the UNC Tar Heels players. Not even Luka Doncic himself will be able to sport the bright green design in NBA games.

When did the Luka 2s come out?

Jordan Brand released the Luka 2 on July 5, 2023.

Back on July 5, 2023, Jordan Brand released the brand new Luka 2. Luka Doncic's new signature pair came out 10 months after the Luka 1s, which launched back in September 2022. The second collection initially came out with the "Luk.AI" colorway that featured a galactic look with shades of violet, purple and black. Since then, Jordan released seven other colorways available to consumers.

The new Lukas are selling for $130-$140 retail, depending on which design a customer purchases. It's been six months since the second pair was released, and we could likely see a couple more colorways released before Jordan Brand unveils the Luka 3s.

Will there be a Luka 3?

Given how it only took 10 months before Luka Doncic and Jordan Brand came out with his second collection, we're assuming the third collection could launch four months from the time of this publishing.

If our computations are on point, the Luka 3s could likely come out by May 2024. However, readers should take this information with a grain of salt. Some pairs launch sooner than others, and vice versa. We'll just have to wait for any official announcements from either Nike or Jordan Brand.

For now, the Luka 2s are still widely available for consumers to purchase all over the market.

When will Luka Doncic return?

Luka Doncic has been out for two games now since spraining his right ankle against the Memphis Grizzlies last Tuesday. Despite heading back to the locker room at one point in their match against Memphis, Doncic came back and played through his injury. Apparently, not resting his ankle immediately took a toll on him, as he missed the following game against the New York Knicks.

The Dallas Mavericks missed Doncic once again, this time against the New Orleans Pelicans. As of this publishing, reports on Luka's return are yet to be posted. According to other sources, Doncic's right ankle sprain has constantly been bothering him, which means we can only assume that he'd be out for several more games.