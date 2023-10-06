In Photos: Jordyn Woods steals spotlight at Y Project's fashion show & meets Diesel's bigwig Glenn Martens

Jordyn Woods was in Paris a few days ago to watch Glenn Martens’ models for his “Y/Project” Spring 2024 Ready-to-Wear fashion show. The girlfriend of Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Karl-Anthony Towns had a grand time at the event. She posed for photos and personally met Martens, arguably the hottest designer today. Woods was completely in her element in the said show.

The Woods by Jordyn founder posted on Instagram her time spent in Paris:

@yproject_official is next level!! Congratulations on an insane show @glennmartens

Jordyn Woods made a name for herself in the modeling world. She worked for Wilhelmina in 2015 and was one of Khloe Kardashian’s top models for “Good American” from 2016 until 2019.

Woods’ popularity rose when she starred in the 2017 reality television show Life of Kylie and was also part of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. In 2019, she was one of the celebrities who joined Hip Hop Squares by VH1.

Jordyn Woods and Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns began dating in May 2020. Four months later, they made their relationship official on Instagram. The two have been very supportive of each other on social media over the years.

After rumors came out that Towns was cheating on her, Woods asserted that their relationship was rock-solid. “KAT” reinforced her comments and went further by hinting at wedding bells when he said that he would “put that ring on her finger.”

Expect Jordyn Woods to support Karl-Anthony Towns’ 2023-24 NBA season with the Minnesota Timberwolves

The NBA preseason opened in Abu Dhabi with a matchup between Karl-Anthony Towns’ Minnesota Timberwolves against Luka Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks. Jordyn Woods, after her stay in Paris, may have joined Towns in the said location for the exhibition game.

The Timberwolves, after losing to the eventual champions Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs, are looking to do better next season. Towns, Anthony Edwards, Mike Conley and Rudy Gobert will be back to lead the team once more.

Fans of both Woods and Towns expect the designer to watch some of his games on the road or in home games.