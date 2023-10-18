In Photos: Karl-Anthony Towns and $6 million worth Jordyn Woods establishing themselves as NBA's flashiest couple 

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods have been together for several years now, and the couple has shown no signs of slowing down any time soon. The pair recently found themselves at the heart of engagement rumors when images of Woods wearing a massive ring went viral, however, they aren't engaged.

With a strong relationship, the pair have continued to cement their place as one of the NBA's flashiest couples.

Although many may think that it's Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns who is the bigger celebrity, that isn't the case. According to Towns himself, his girlfriend Jordyn Woods, who is a multimillionaire worth $6 million, is also a well-known personality in her own right.

According to Karl-Anthony Towns, he enjoys being considered one of the biggest power couples in the league. While the two are both well known in their own regard, they're also cementing their place as one of the league's flashiest couples.

While speaking in an interview with Complex, Towns spoke about Woods' brand, and how she inspires him to stay up to date on his fashion game.

"My girl's doing big stuff, Jordyn's doing big stuff," Towns said. "We here at Complex, literally down the street from Times Square, she was everywhere. Promotion for her brand's going crazy so shout-out to her. She definitely inspires me in my fashion lane. I don't know if she dresses me but she inspires me."

Check out some more photos of the couple below.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods - ComplexStyle Instagram

ComplexStyle Instagram

ComplexStyle Instagram

How Karl-Anthony Towns helped Jordyn Woods' brands

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods have been incredibly supportive of one another throughout their relationship, with Woods attending many of his games. On the flip side, Towns has made sure that he has done everything he can to help Woods succeed in her own right.

Back in September 2022, the couple celebrated Woods' birthday, with KAT taking to Instagram to announce that he would be funding two brands she wanted to start. In a heartfelt letter, which was shared on Instagram, he wrote:

“I know every year I have showered you with material gifts that people wish they could cop (king shit) but this year, your 25th year walking this earth, it’s time to go from that girl to a full woman. You pick two businesses you want to start and I will fund them."

Looking at the latest interview with Complex, it's clear that Towns' aid in helping Woods launch her brands has paid off. With a Times Square advertisement, and a recent fashion show appearance in LA, Woods' career is thriving.