IN PHOTOS: Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods sports $2,043 Blumarine jacket with matching $365 Marge Sherwood shoulder bag

Jordyn Woods, the socialite in a relationship with NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns, possesses a flair for making a fashion statement. The 26-year-old was sighted in Los Angeles recently, showcasing her distinctive style and curves in an elegant ensemble.

Jordyn Woods

Woods donned a chic cropped cargo jacket from Blumarine, an esteemed Italian luxury brand celebrated for its refined and feminine designs. The jacket, valued at $2,043, features cargo pockets, a zip front, and a belt adorned with a buckle. Accompanying the jacket, she paired a coordinating black crop top and leggings, resulting in a sleek and sophisticated appearance.

The Impeccable Outfit With Exquisite Details

Completing her look, Woods incorporated eye-catching accessories that harmonized with her jacket. She carried a white crinkled shoulder bag from Marge Sherwood, a Korean brand known for minimalist and contemporary bags. Priced at $365, the bag includes a detachable shoulder strap, magnetic closure, and a gold-tone logo plaque.

Woods also adorned herself with black sunglasses, a gold chain necklace, and white sneakers. Her hair was styled in a high ponytail, and she opted for a natural and radiant makeup look.

During her outing, Woods was accompanied by her boyfriend, Towns, a player for the Minnesota Timberwolves. The couple, dating since May 2020, exuded happiness and affection as they strolled hand in hand. Towns opted for a casual ensemble comprising a gray hoodie, black pants, and white sneakers.

Despite encountering challenges and tragedies, Woods and Towns have maintained a robust relationship. Both having experienced the loss of a parent at a young age—Woods' father succumbed to cancer in 2017, while Towns' mother fell victim to COVID-19 in April 2020—they have found solace and support in each other. Woods has been a pillar of strength for Towns, that battled COVID-19 and mourned the loss of several family members to the virus.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Woods emphasized the significance of friendship and trust in their relationship. "We were really good friends before we started dating, and COVID gave us that free time in our life to get to know each other," she shared. "So, we've been through a lot together. We've seen each other in all different ways, times, and phases, so I think we have a very strong foundation."

The couple enjoys quality time together, exchanging thoughtful gifts. Woods revealed their shared interests in travel, movies, and games. She expressed enthusiasm for attending as many of Towns' games as possible and eagerly anticipated the upcoming holidays, emphasizing their tradition of grand gestures to express appreciation.

Woods and Towns undoubtedly stand out as one of Hollywood's most stylish and endearing couples, promising more glimpses into their fashion and romance in the future.