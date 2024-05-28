IN PHOTOS: Kevin Durant's latest Nike KD 17 'Producer Series' honors Metro Boomin, Bink & The Alchemist

Future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant is set to release an all-new line of his signature Nike KD 17 shoes this offseason inspired by famous rap producers. After he and the Phoenix Suns came up short in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, Durant's focus shifted to the offseason. While he's been enjoying himself, recently attending a Phoenix Mercury game, Durant and Nike also have something big in the works.

Photos surfaced on Tuesday showing three new colorways of the Nike KD 17 shoes. All three shoes are inspired by various famous music producers, with each producer getting their own respective Nike KD 17 colorway.

So far, details regarding the release have remained scarce, with no release date added to the Nike calendar. Nevertheless, photos of the three colorways have hit the internet, giving fans plenty to talk about in the meantime while we wait for more info.

The three producers are: Metro Boomin, who has worked with some of the biggest artists of this era, including Future, Travis Scott and Drake. Bink, who has produced for Jay-Z, and The Alchemist, who has continued to produce a number of hit songs over the past two decades

Looking at Kevin Durant's signature Nike line and the latest KD 17 shoes that he debuted this postseason

Kevin Durant has been a longtime staple of Nike, and his latest release with the brand continues his historic run with the company. Behind Michael Jordan and his signature Jordan brand shoes, and LeBron James' signature line with Nike, Durant has released more signature shoes than any player.

Last season, after releasing 15 iterations of his signature Nike KD shoes, Kevin Durant signed a lifetime deal with Nike. Specific details regarding the nature of his contract have remained private, though, the partnership has seen the two sides make waves with a number of signature shoes.

As Durant explained at the time in an interview with Boardroom TV:

“When I first signed with Nike, I couldn’t have dreamed of how far we’d go in this partnership. We’ve done amazing work creatively and philanthropically.

"We’ve traveled the world together and built a business that will now last forever. I’m excited for the future and honored to be in rare company with this deal,”

Since then, Kevin Durant and Nike have released two more signature shoes, the KD 16 and the KD 17. Interestingly enough, the release of both shoes has come at the end of the NBA regular season rather than at the start.

This year, Durant debuted an all-black colorway of the Nike KD 17s in the postseason matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Since then, several more colorways have released, and from the looks of things, with the new producer colorways in the works, it's only a matter of time before more are released.