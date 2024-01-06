In Photos: Kevin Hart shares exclusive snaps from LeBron James' 'retro' themed 39th birthday party at Studio 84

LeBron James recently celebrated his 39th birthday with a retro-themed party at Studio 84. The event was a star-studded affair, with celebrities from various fields in attendance. LeBron's close friend and a renowned comedian, Kevin Hart, shared exclusive photos from the party, giving fans a glimpse into the grand celebration.

The star-studded birthday party saw a list of named celebrities like the Warriors power forward Draymond Green, who is currently suspended indefinitely by the NBA due to an oncourt incident.

His presence at the party amidst the ongoing controversy added an unexpected twist to the event. Meanwhile, along with Kevin Hart, power couple Beyonce and Jay-Z also graced the event.

LeBron James celebrated his birthday early with a double-double win over the Charlotte Hornets at Studio 84, proving that age is just a number. King James turned 39 on December 30.

The guest list was as impressive as LeBron’s career, with celebrities like Adele, Anthony Davis and Rich Paul in attendance.

Savannah James attended LeBron James birthday in a $2000 pink coat

Savannah James made a stunning and stylish appearance at her husband LeBron James' 39th birthday celebration, captivating fans with a 70s-inspired ensemble.

Showcasing her impeccable fashion taste, she donned a $2000 Destiny pink fur coat, complemented by a mock turtleneck adorned with fringed details on the hem and sleeves and sporting a chic blond bob.

Her charismatic caption on Instagram, "Love a theme! 70’s diva realness," encapsulated the essence of her vibrant outfit, which resonated well with her fans.

As the wife of LA Lakers superstar LeBron James, Savannah has often exhibited refined fashion choices, drawing attention to her sophisticated and trendsetting style.

Her bold and elegant fashion statement at LeBron's birthday bash further solidified her reputation as a fashion influencer, captivating the admiration of her followers and fashion enthusiasts alike.

In recent fashion highlights, LeBron also unveiled his sartorial flair on social media by showcasing the Louis Vuitton Men's Spring-Summer campaign. His foray into the world of high fashion delighted his fans, adding to the couple's collective influence as fashion trendsetters in the sports and entertainment industry.