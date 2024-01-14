IN PHOTOS: Klay Thompson debuts “Rocco” Anta KT 9s, tributes his dog

Klay Thompson debuted in his “Rocco” Anta KT 9 last night during the Bucks vs Warriors game. Thompson, a signature athlete for ANTA, expressed his deepest gratitude for his beloved English bulldog Sir Rocco Von Thompson, known as 'Rocco,' in a touching tribute. This heartfelt homage was revealed in the form of a special colorway of his ANTA KT sneaker line, specifically the latest KT9 iteration.

The sneaker features personalized bulldog etching throughout the uppers, showcasing Rocco's endearing face, name, and some of his favorite elements. Adorned with the ANTA logo in a unique thicket carpet-like material and a light blue underlay, the shoe is further distinguished by Thompson's personal moniker on the heel and accents of highlighted yellow.

In crafting this tribute to his cherished companion, Thompson has undoubtedly offered one of the most innovative and meaningful displays seen among the sneakers worn during NBA games.

However, in November last year, he laced up in an orange accent of the shoes. He wore the shoes during the NBA Thanksgiving Week.

Klay Thompson and his love for Rocco

Klay Thompson, a four-time NBA champion, has been reported to have a deep affection for his beloved pet dog, Rocco. Despite speculation and rumors linking him to various models, Thompson has expressed his priority for spending time with Rocco over the glamor of dating models.

In an interview on the radio show 95.7 The Game, Thompson remarked,

"He’s great. Living the life. About to take him to the park later — get some sun, have some fun. With Rocco? Oh, no no no no no. [I’m] just being good. I’m just trying to find a wholesome lady out there. That’d be nice."

This statement highlights his clear devotion to Rocco and his desire to find a meaningful connection that aligns with his values. Not only this, he had been seen with his dog for years, during the year 2018 when he launched a shoe from his signature line, which was dedicated to Rocco.

Anta KT3 “Rocco” Limited Launch (Images via Nice Kicks)

Thompson in action wearing Anta KT3 “Rocco” Limited Launch (Images via Nice Kicks)

Thompson adopted Rocco when he was just eight weeks old in 2011 and has been his best friend since. An interesting yet adorable moment happened when Klay Thompson was discussing his contract negotiation in 2014. After successfully closing the deal at a $70 million extension with the Warriors, Rocco got the good news first.

Talking about his dog, Rocco, Thompson said:

"He didn't know what it meant," Thompson said. "That's why I love him, though. He didn't care the day before I signed the contract or the day of. He just loved me for me."

Thompson with Rocco during the paperwork (via sfgate)

Even after the contract was signed, Thompson could not wait long for the process to be over and complete the meeting. The only thing he was worried about was Rocco.

General manager Bob Myers said at the time:

"We were trying to get the contract signed, and all he wanted to do was go home to his dog."