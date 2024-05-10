In Photos: Kyle Kuzma's girlfriend Winnie Harlow poses in stunning black and white ensemble

Kyle Kuzma's girlfriend Winnie Harlow is most known for her work in the modeling work. The 29-year-old recently posted a series of photos on Instagram showcasing black and white attire.

In the collage of photos she put online, Harlow is with fellow model Guram Gvasalia. The Washington Wizards forward also makes an appearance, as Kumzma and Harlow look to be in the backseat of a luxury car. Hawlow's last post is a set of moving boxes, indicating a change of scenery could be on the horizon.

Aside from her modeling work, Kyle Kuzma's girlfriend is also a spokesperson for her rare skin condition. Vitiligo is an immune system disorder that causes the skin to lose color in certain areas.

A few years ago, Harlow broke into the skincare industry by starting her own brand. "Cay Skin" has a variety of products that are centered around protecting skin from the sun. Harlow was inspired to get into this line of work following a sunburn incident that happened while she was doing a photoshoot.

Since making a name for herself as a model, countless other opportunities have been presented to her. She's appeared on TV multiple times, most notably on "America's Next Top Model." Harlow has also appeared in music videos for artists such as Eminem, Beyonce and Future.

Kyle Kuzma's girlfriend partners with shoe brand Puma

Recently, Kyle Kuzma's girlfriend partnered with a company that is near and dear to the NBA forward. She partnered up with Puma to help promote the "Cruise Rider" sneaker.

The shoe comes in multiple different versions and colorways, and is priced around $85. It can be considered a casual/lifestyle sneaker.

In most cases, Kyle Kuzma's girlfriend would be attending fashion week. However, the model is taking a small break from things, which allowed her to be part of this campaign with Puma.

The reason why this company is close to Puma is because he too is signed with them. Back in 2019, he signed a five-year deal with the shoe brand that pays him around $20 million a year.

Kuzma landed his deal with Puma after a strong second season in the NBA. Still with the LA Lakers, he averaged 18.7 points and 5.5 rebounds at the age of 23. Since being traded to the Wizards in 2021, Kuzma has had his most productive years in the league. This season, he averaged a career-high 22.2 points and 4.2 assists.