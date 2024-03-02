In Photos: Kyrie Irving dons peculiar $1,800 jacket arriving for Mavericks vs Celtics

Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks are set to face the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in a marquee Friday night matchup. It seems that Irving was in a fashionable mood upon his arrival in Boston as he was spotted walking to the arena wearing a designer jacket created by Craig Green. The jacket "KAI" wore featured green and blue colors with a floral design that matched the Mavericks star's spirituality.

According to sources, Craig Green's Tapestry Jacket costs $1,811. The price only goes higher from that point.

Can Kyrie Irving and Mavericks dethrone Celtics in rematch?

Throughout most of the 2023-24 season, the Boston Celtics (46-12) managed to secure the best record in the league. They are the top team in the Eastern Conference and the entire NBA. As for the Dallas Mavericks (34-25), while they've struggled to establish themselves as contenders initially, the team slowly picked up the pace and are now fighting for the sixth seed heading into the playoffs.

The last time the two teams faced off was back on Jan. 22 when the Celtics beat the Mavs, 119-110. Despite Luka Doncic's overwhelming triple-double performance at the time, the dynamic duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum ultimately reigned triumphant with both players scoring 30+ points, respectively.

Fast forward to the present day, the Mavs now have the opportunity to settle the score in Boston. As usual, the Celtics will need to watch out for Doncic as he could easily put up another triple-double performance over them.

In their last matchup against the Toronto Raptors, the Mavericks superstar put up 30 points, 16 assists and 11 rebounds. With that kind of momentum by his side, it's more than likely to carry over at TD Garden.

As for Kyrie Irving, he's going to have to kick his game up a notch if he hopes to dethrone his former team. The last time the Mavs faced the Celtics, Irving (23 points) couldn't match Doncic's scoring (33) which was somewhat of a deciding factor down the stretch. Unlike Brown (34 points) and Tatum (39), who were practically evenly matched.

However, it appears that Irving has been playing with some urgency in the last five games. Looking at his numbers since Valentine's Day, "KAI" averaged 30.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals. With that said, the chances of the Mavericks winning their rematch against the Celtics are high.

It will likely all come down to who the better duo is on the night. While basketball is a team sport, the outcome of the matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics could depend on how Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown perform.