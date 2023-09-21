In Photos: Kyrie Irving unveils his new Anta sneaker & logo on his China tour

After parting ways with Nike, Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving inked a five-year deal for footwear and apparel with Anta in June, which also made him the Chinese company’s chief creative officer.

Kyrie Irving dons a shirt with his new logo

Irving recently embarked on a tour of ANTA's headquarters and production factory located in Xiamen, China. This event was branded with the tagline, "The Journey Is The Reward," signifying the beginning of a chapter in his partnership with the brand.

Irving visists the Anta brand museum and production factory in Xiamen, China

On Sept. 20, Irving and Anta introduced the new logo for the point guard's brand. This logo is rich in symbolism, reflecting various aspects of Irving's life and identity.

The logo prominently features a distinct "K," and when mirrored, it cleverly shapes the number "11."

Irving's new logo

"Mirroring the 'K' for Kyrie symbolizes Knowing Oneself, thus forming Harmony,” read the official logo breakdown.

A breakdown of Irving's new logo

This number carries special significance, as it corresponds to Irving's jersey number for the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season, marking his return to the number after briefly switching back to 2.

The two central lines coming together also create an "I," symbolizing Irving. The four pillars positioned at the top of the logo represent his basketball attributes: speed, focus, agility and strength.

The inaugural signature collection from Irving is anticipated to prominently showcase his new logo on the upper part of his signature shoe. The rollout of this collection will be characterized by a strong emphasis on storytelling and collaboration.

In an effort to build anticipation for the launch, Irving and Anta collaborated with four artists to create a series of 11 murals across the United States.

These murals are strategically placed in locations linked to Irving's roots in New Jersey, his offseason residence in California and his NBA city in Texas.

The artists involved in this project include the celebrated 22-year-old mixed media talent and sculptor Skyler Grey, Afro-Latina multi-media artist Destiny “Desi” Swoope, Colombian-born, large-scale muralist Lina Montoya and Emmy Award-winning muralist Theo Ponchaveli.

Does Kyrie Irving have his own signature sneaker line?

As of now, Irving does not have a new signature sneaker line with Anta.

However, there is an expectation that he will be donning the Anta Shock Wave 5 when he kicks off the upcoming NBA season. New colorways of the sneaker under Irving’s name have been released on the Anta website.

In November 2022, Nike decided to discontinue Kyrie Irving's signature sneaker line due to the controversial and widely criticized statements he made, which were considered antisemitic. The two split the following month.

During the remainder of the season, Kyrie Irving chose to wear Nike sneakers with all branding obscured or concealed.