IN PHOTOS: LA Clippers unveil bold new era with complete image overhaul

Next season, the LA Clippers will begin playing in their own arena. On top of this, the team recently announced a massive brand change that includes a new logo.

For years now, the Clippers have shared Crypto.com Arena with the LA Lakers. Starting next year, that willl no longer be the case. In order to further cement this big moment for the franchise, they're making changes all around.

The LA Clippers' new logo will now feature a big C with compass points and a naval ship inside it. According to reports, the way the ship is facing is a key detail in the design. The logo depicts the front of the vessel, which is supposed to represent the forward momentum of the franchise.

Aside from the new logo, the Clippers will also don new jerseys. The two main jerseys will be white and blue, with an alternate red jersey also in the mix. As expected, these new jerseys and logo also come with a new court concept.

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer announced the plan for a new arena back in 2019. Now, the Intuit Dome is set to be the team's new home starting next season.

LA Clippers in good position as they get ready for brand makeover

With their new arena, logo and fresh designs, the LA Clippers are ready to usher in a new era of the franchise. The timing could not be better for them, as the team find itself in a good position to contend for a title.

During the first week of the regular season, the Clippers made a splash by trading for James Harden. Following some growing pains, the star-studded roster found out how to co-exist with one another. Now, LA is near the top of the Western Conference standings.

The Clippers' 37-19 record is good for fourth place in the West. With roughly 30 games to go, they are one game behind the third place Denver Nuggets, and two-and-a-half games out of first. There is currently a tie at the top, with the Minnesota Timberwolves and OKC Thunder each sitting at 40-17 on the year.

With the trio of Harden, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers are in a prime position to contend this season. The hype around them should bode well for the franchise as it gets ready to move into its new location.

Along with getting ready off the court, the LA Clippers have also begun solidfying their future on the court. Earlier this season, they inked Leonard to an extension worth 149 million over three years.

LA has also had conversations with George on an extension, but nothing has come about yet. They'll also have to take care of Harden this summer as the former MVP is set to hit free agency.