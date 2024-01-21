In Photos: Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan share inside snaps from Louis Vuitton haul in Paris

Larsa Pippen and her boyfriend, Marcus Jordan, shared glimpses of their Paris trip on Sunday, uploading photos and videos of their visit to the Louis Vuitton store in the French capital.

Pippen is visiting the city of Eiffel Tower with Marcus Jordan, the son of Michael Jordan and owner of the Trophy Room sneakers collection. They gave a sneak peek into their travel to the place.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan continue to enjoy their in Paris (Image source: Instagram @larsapippen)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the frame, Pippen was accompanied by one of the top names in the fashion market, Micahel Coste. Coste, who was associated with the luxury brand Hermes, is a well-known figure in the high-end fashion scene.

Larsa, recognized for her appearances on "The Real Housewives of Miami" and her past marriage with former NBA player Scottie Pippen, has been in the news since last year for her relationship with Marcus Jordan. He accompanied his partner as they explored the Louis Vuitton store.

In addition to the earlier images posted by the couple on arriving in Paris, Larsa Pippen has now uploaded a short video of the Louis Vuitton outlet on the Champs-Élysées.

The Champs-Élysées LV store (Image source: Instagram @larsapippen)

The specialty of the LV store on Champs-Élysées lies in its fusion of retail and hospitality, with the building undergoing a comprehensive renovation to integrate retail spaces, hotel accommodations and an interior courtyard. The building is set to feature a unique facade inspired by historical explorers' trunks from Louis Vuitton's archives and constructed from wood and aluminum.

Larsa Pippen hits Amiri store after LV visit as Marcus checks jackets

After spending time at the iconic LV store, Larsa Pippen headed to check in another luxury brand, Amiri, with Marcus Jordan. She also added a short video showing the brand's store through her Instagram story.

The Amiri store in Paris (Image source: Instagram @larsapippen)

Additionally, to keep his fans updated on his outing, Jordan added a few more snapshots of himself trying out the LV outfit.

Marcus Jordan checking out his LV outfit (Image source: Instagram @heirmj523)

Jordan also posted an all-white Louis Vuitton sneaker showcased in a box, packed in a green box with iconic LV cut-outs. It carried a price tag of a whopping 15,000 Euros.

LV Trainers in the box (Image source: Instagram @heirmj523)

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!