In Photos: LeBron James makes a young fan's day during his public appearance in Puerto Rico

Outside of his basketball prowess in the NBA, LeBron James is simply a passionate fan of the game itself. James made a public appearance in the BSN league's Finals game in Puerto Rico, wherein he was met with fan excitement from the crowd in the arena.

In a wholesome moment, LeBron James kissed a young fan's hand when he was making his way into the arena toward his seats.

LeBron James kisses young fan's hand in public appearance in Puerto Rico

The video was originally uploaded by La Guerra del BSN on Twitter, which was later reposted by NBA Central.

It was a heartwarming interaction between James and the young fan as his public appearance in the arena surprised everyone.

Usually, NBA players making public appearances draw a lot of attention from fans and cameras. Some players usually head straight to their destination without having any quick interactions with the fans.

James on the other hand is known for sharing a wholesome moment with his admirers, which is also to be expected from a superstar like him.

The NBA is a massive global brand that players such as LeBron James and Stephen Curry carry the brand with them wherever they go. Besides the responsibility with the brand, it also brings them closer to fans from all over the world.

With 20 seasons already under his belt, James has made a consistent image of himself as one of the most approachable athletes today. Prior to his NBA debut, the superstar forward has been under numerous spotlights for being one of the most highly regarded prospects coming out of high school.

Some prospects would have succumbed or turned small in that scenario, but James went in headstrong as a young professional athlete representing his brand.

Throughout all the scrutinies and criticisms he received from his critics, the Lakers forward has remained confident in his craft and even exceeded expectations.

LeBron James' wholesome interaction with a fan during a game in New Orleans

When James was recovering from his injury during last season, this did not stop him from having a heartwarming moment with a fan.

LeBron James posts a video of the special moment with a fan

James uploaded a video and pictures on Instagram of the moment she had with a fan named Parker. The post also included a caption from James as he mentioned words of encouragement towards her.

