In Photos: LeBron James repeats $11000 Louis Vuitton accessory as he makes home debut in year 21

LeBron James has arrived for the LA Lakers’ home debut against the Phoenix Suns. James’ team lost their opening night matchup against the Denver Nuggets in Mile High City on Wednesday. They will be looking to bounce back with a win in front of their home fans. As always, James’ pregame outfit was highly anticipated by reporters and fans.

After coming in with a full Louis Vuitton ensemble, which was reportedly worth $28,000, “King James” did not go for a logo-heavy look. The most eye-catching part of his look was the still unreleased bright green Speedy bag that’s rumored to be worth $11,000. This is the same bag he slung across his chest when he walked the tunnel under Ball Arena for the game against the Nuggets.

LeBron James’ night in Denver saw him carrying two Louis Vuitton bags. His entrance at Crypto.com Arena captured him wearing just the bright green model.

“King James” also had a jacket that had bright gold letters on the lower part of his back. The whole part is a play of Louis Vuitton’s logo and the word “lovers.” A pair of black pants gave him a battle-ready look. The outfit is again part of the brand’s Spring-Summer 2024 collection, which has the LA Lakers superstar as its endorser.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are heavily favored to win against the undermanned Phoenix Suns

LeBron James’ team will be facing an opponent that will be without two of its biggest stars. Bradley Beal, who sat out in the Phoenix Suns’ opening game against the Golden State Warriors, is still unavailable. The newly-acquired shooting guard is suffering from lower back tightness.

Devin Booker, who had an impressive night against the Warriors, has been sidelined due to a sore left foot. The Suns told the media that both injuries were not serious. They just want to take extra precautions on both of their players, particularly since it is only early in the season.

Without them, the Lakers are huge favorites to emerge with the win. LeBron James had a big night against the Denver Nuggets but didn’t have enough support to ruin the defending champs’ ring ceremony.

On paper, the Lakers have the better lineup, as the Suns will play sans Bradley Beal and Devin Booker. LA can’t afford to slacken, though. Anthony Davis has to play better after disappearing in the second half against the Nuggets.

Laker Nation was excited to see James’ pregame outfit. They’ll be more thrilled if the team gets in the win column after tonight’s game.