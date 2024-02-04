In Photos: LeBron James shows off his exclusive NXXT Gen kicks for Lakers vs Knicks

The LA Lakers recently took on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. LeBron James was dressed for the occasion as he unveiled the exclusive design of his signature Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD EP. It featured mostly a white colorway with splashes of red and yellow that pay homage to his son Bronny's current college the University of Southern California.

Apparently, LeBron James sported his son's Player Exclusive (PE) version of the shoe. This means consumers wouldn't be able to avail the specific colorway in the sneaker market. However, other designs of the Nike LeBron NXXT Gens are still available in Nike shops selling for $160 - $165 retail.The Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD EP's design was particularly based on the USC Trojans' colors.

LeBron James' Instagram Story pre-game

What makes the shoe specifically made for Bronny James is the left sneaker's tongue featuring the number six on it, which is Bronny's current jersey number. Both LeBron and his son had basketball action on Saturday night and wore the same pair of kicks as a display of unity as part of the James gang.

Where to buy LeBron James' Nike NXXT Gens? Cost and more explained

Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD EPs

The Nike LeBron NXXT Gen currently has two versions, the regular design and the AMPD EPs. As of the time of this writing, the OG NXXT Gens currently has 13 colorways available in the sneaker market. Not all colors are readily available in retail stores. Fortunately, some resellers are still selling LeBron James' signature shoe.

As of the current trending value, resellers are selling the NXXT Gens ranging from $74 - $123. If consumers wish to purchase the pair in retail stores for security reasons, the sneakers cost $160 retail.

Now looking at the AMPD EP version, consumers can also purchase the signature pair for the same retail price of $160. They only have three colorways at the moment and will surely come out with several more considering it's technically the newer model compared to the OG. At the moment, resellers haven't posted any prices on the AMPD EPs, which means consumers will have to purchase them in retail only for the meantime.

LeBron James has a rich history with Nike. Similar to his longevity in the NBA, James has loyally endorsed the sneaker brand for over 20 years. The "King" is currently the second most successful NBA player to partner with Nike, only behind the great Michael Jordan.

According to several sources, James signed a lifetime contract worth $1 billion with Nike back in 2015. He's only $500 million shy of Jordan's historic $1.5 billion earnings from the sneaker company.

