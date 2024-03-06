IN PHOTOS: LeBron James x Liverpool FC's second chapter drops with stunning hues

NBA superstar LeBron James has released a second installment of his incredibly successful collaboration with Liverpool FC - 'LFC x LeBron: Chapter 2.' on Wednesday. Expanding on the success of last year's capsule collection, chapter 2 of the 'LFC x LeBron' perfectly blends the worlds of two sports with a variety of basketball and soccer-inspired pieces.

The LA Lakers superstar’s love for the 19-time Premier League champions has been immortalized with a stylish black, blue, and gold color palette. The jersey features LeBron's iconic crown alongside Liverpool's crest, the powerful "YNWA", and the ubiquitous Nike swoosh.

The capsule's collection also includes a short-sleeve stadium jersey, basketball jersey, shorts, football jacket, and t-shirts, all in a sleek black color.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LeBron James, who became first NBA player to reach 40,000 regular season points headlined the 'LFC x LeBron: Chapter 2.' campaign with Liverpool FC captain Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, and Andy Robertson.

Take a closer look at the collection below;

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The collection also includes a single pair of trainers, LFC x LeBron Nike NXXT Gen Amplified. These shoes feature a sole inspired by Akron, paying tribute to LeBron's roots.

LFC X LeBron Air Max 1

The inside of the left sneaker features LeBron’s crown, while the right has a “YWNA” monogram.

Commenting on the new collection, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk said:

“It’s great to have worked together alongside LeBron to launch this collaboration. I’m excited for everyone to see what we’ve created.”

The collection is available on LFC’s website and app, with the basketball jersey costing around $70 and the highest is the LFC X LeBron Nike jacket, coming in at $228.

Fans give mixed reactions to 'LFC x LeBron: Chapter 2'

Many were excited to see LeBron James' second collaboration with Liverpool FC, a club he has been a minority owner since 2011. Others had several questions related to the absurd price range and LeBron's soccer knowledge as fans flocked to the internet to share their opinion.

Take a look;

Some fans loved the 'LFC x LeBron: Chapter 2' jersey;

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A few questioned the price range and the absence of the Liverpool's iconic red;

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Few more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Ever since Liverpool signed with Nike, the possibility of a LeBron James co-branded product line was always on the horizon. The Lakers superstar played a vital role in Liverpool's choice to move away from collaborating with New Balance.