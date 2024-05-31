In Photos: Magic Johnson links arms with wife Cookie Johnson, Martin Lawrence & Will Smith during Bad Boys: Ride Or Die premiere

Magic Johnson has some experience in the movie business. He is an LA icon and knows his way around Hollywood. He also owned a chain of movie theaters for an extended time. Johnson dabbled back into the world of Hollywood this week by attending the premiere of the new film Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

Johnson was photographed on the red carpet with megastars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. His wife, Cookie Johnson, was also in some of the photos and enjoyed the festivities.

The LA Lakers legend was also seen with famous movie producer Jerry Bruckheimer and Tony Vinciquerra, the CEO of Sony Pictures. He shared his experience on X (formerly Twitter) in his usual Magic Johnson descriptive way.

“Cookie and I went to the Bad Boys Ride or Die movie premiere last night, and we recommend that you all see it! ... We enjoyed spending time with Martin and Will, our two good friends for over 30 years, and seeing Sony Pictures CEO Tony Vinciquerra and legendary Producer Jerry Bruckheimer!” Johnson tweeted.

Johnson has been longtime friends with the movie stars Smith and Lawrence.

The film is the fourth in the Bad Boys franchise. It is set to be released in the United States on June 7, and it is another buddy cop action story between Smith and Lawrence’s police detective characters.

According to IMDb, The film had a $100 million budget and was filmed in Miami and Atlanta. Miami sports stars Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF and Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat were featured in a promotional trailer for the film.

Magic Johnson wants ESPN to hire Udonis Haslem

On Tuesday, Magic Johnson shared his opinion on Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem on X and said ESPN should hire Haslem.

Haslem had been working temporarily on ESPN’s shows as an NBA analyst. Johnson was impressed with what he saw.

“ESPN - You definitely have an excellent team of ex-players already with Kendrick Perkins, Jay Williams, Tim Legler, and JJ Reddick…but you should hire Udonis Haslem permanently! He's been spectacular breaking down the NBA playoffs. ... Udonis has done it with intelligence, charisma, and flair,” Johnson tweeted.

Haslem has never been afraid to share his opinion. He also has a great, dry sense of humor, which adds some laughs to his analysis and coverage. He could be a part of ESPN’s coverage moving forward, as they are rumored to be a part of the new NBA broadcast rights deal that begins after the 2024-25 NBA season.