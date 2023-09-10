In Photos: Magic Johnson and wife Cookie attend Washington Commanders' Week 1 win in Lakers legend's first game as co-owner

NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson and husband of Cookie Johnson expanded his already extensive business portfolio by officially becoming a co-owner of the Washington Commanders in July.

NFL owners unanimously gave their approval for the sale of the team to a consortium led by billionaire Josh Harris, which also includes the five-time NBA champion Johnson. This group assumed ownership of the Commanders, previously owned by Daniel Snyder, in a record-breaking deal worth $6.05 billion.

“It’s the biggest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” Johnson said on the “TODAY” show.

During the Commanders' season opener against the Arizona Cardinals, Magic said in a series of tweets that he and his wife Cookie had a fantastic time at the stadium:

“Cookie and I had just a great experience at our first Commanders game!

"All of the stars came out and we got to see Hall of Famer and Super Bowl Champion Doug Williams, DC Mayor Bowser, and our Commanders partners Josh Harris and Mark EIN, World Champion and Olympic alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn, Commanders legend Clinton Portis and rapper Wale, NBA superstar, world champion and my man Kevin Durant. Surprise, surprise!"

He seemed to have worked his magic, as the Commanders secured victory with a score of 20-16. Magic Johnson's wife Cookie Johnson also seemed to be enjoying the NFL game.

Earlier this week, Johnson spoke to the Commanders players and coaches for the first time. During his address, he shared stories about his journey to winning five NBA championships, his transition into the business world and spoke about achieving success.

When asked what he was looking forward to in the Commanders' first game, he said:

“It’ll be an emotional moment, it’ll be a great moment and then when that kickoff happens, I’m going to be ready for the Commanders to kick some you-know-what."

Magic Johnson as a team owner

The NBA legend has a net worth estimated at $620 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Johnson's journey into sports team ownership commenced nearly three decades ago when he acquired approximately 4.5% of the LA Lakers in June 1994, with reports indicating a purchase price of around $10 million.

However, he sold his stake in the team in 2010. The franchise's current valuation is $5.9 billion.

Following the sale of his stake in the Lakers, Johnson made a significant investment in 2012, contributing $50 million for a 2.3% ownership share in the Dodgers. The Dodgers are currently valued at $4.8 billion.

Magic Johnson's presence in the world of LA sports ownership increased in 2014 after he obtained part-ownership stakes in the WNBA's Sparks and MLS's LAFC. At the time of his involvement, LAFC was an expansion club, and has since grown in value to a remarkable $1 billion. They are now ranked as the highest-valued team in the MLS.

Additionally, Johnson is an owner of the esports company aXiomatic, alongside Ted Leonsis, the owner of the NBA's Washington Wizards and NHL's Capitals. aXiomatic possesses Team Liquid, which boasted a valuation of $440 million in 2022.