In Photos: Myles Turner, Tyrese Haliburton & another Pacers guard link up with Pat McAfee ahead of Colts vs Rams game

Indiana Pacers Myles Turner met up with former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee pregame. Turner was also in the company of teammates Tyrese Haliburton and T.J. McConnell. The Colts were playing the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium. Turner has been in Indiana since 2015 when he was drafted by the Pacers.

Myles Turner is gearing up for the new NBA season which will tip off on Tuesday, Oct. 24. He is set to play a vital role in the Pacer's push for a playoff spot. Turner previously put an end to trade rumors after signing a 2-year, $40.9 million contract with the Indiana Pacers.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Turner is having a healthy off-season too, something that's not been the norm in his career. He has taken advantage of his health to have a productive break from the NBA.

Speaking at his basketball camp in his hometown of Dallas early in the summer Turner said:

"I'm very well-travelled this summer. I feel like I really took care of my mental. I spent the beginning of the summer training in Denver for a month and a half. Getting that time to myself, getting that time to really refocus and re-centre was dope. Work hard, play hard. I got to have some fun."

Myles Turner a Key piece to Pacers' success

Myles Turner has played for eight seasons with the Indiana Pacers, the only organisation the 27-year-old has featured for, in the association. He had his most impressive year in the 2022-23 season, averaging 18 ppg and 7.5 rebounds.

A major reason for Turner's great performance is his pairing with Tyrese Haliburton. The guard is one of the best passers in the NBA. In addition, Turner has made solid advancements to his game, a factor greatly influenced by his shifting back to his natural center position.

His better handling of his fitness levels might also be another reason:

"I think I've gotten better with my health," he told Sports Illustrated.

The Pacers have not made the playoffs since 2020. They will be looking to break that spell on the back of their core consisting of Myles Turner, Tyrese Haliburton, and Bennedict Mathurin.

Indiana had an active offseason in the market, bringing in Denver Nuggets' post-season revelation, Bruce Brown and also trading for Obi Toppin.