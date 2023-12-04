In Photos: NBA shares black & gold themed In Season Tournament hardware designed by Tiffany & Co.

This week, the NBA in-season tournament will come to an end. As the knockout stage gets ready to begin, the league released some of the hardware teams and players will be fighting for.

The biggest prize of the NBA in-season tournament is the $500,000 bonus for each player on the winning team. However, there are individual awards up for grabs. Photos were recently shared on social media of what each of the trophies will look like.

Among the trophies depicted are is championship trophy, MVP trophy, All-Tournament team award and the medal each player on the winning team will receive.

Over the next few deals, the final eight teams will battle it out to become the first ever in-season tournament champions. The championship game will be played on Saturday December 9th in Las Vegas.

What teams remain in the NBA in-season tournament?

Following the Group Play stage, there are four teams from each conference that remain in the NBA in-season tournament. They've moved on to the knockout round, which is single elimination until an overall winner is crowned.

For the Western Conference, the teams that remain are the LA Lakers, Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns. LeBron James and company are the No. 1 seed.

In the Eastern Conference, the group that remains is the Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers, Boston Celtics and New York Knicks. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard led their team to the No. 1 in their first month together as teammates.

What is the schedule for the knockout round of the in-season tournament?

The knockout round begins on December 4th, with teams from each conference competing. In the first matchup, Jayson Tatum and the Celtics take on Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers. After that, the Pelicans and Kings and square off.

The second set of quarter-final games will be played on Tuesday, December 5th. Jalen Brunson and the Knicks are slated to face the Bucks in the first matchup. Following them is a showdown between LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

After these games are played, the semi-finals are scheduled for Thursday, December 7th. Once it is down to two teams, they'll face off 48 hours later to see who will be the first ever in-season tournament champion.

Like most of the Group Play round, all knockout games will be aired on national television. Most of these matchups will be aired on TNT, with ESPN broadcasting one of the semifinal games.