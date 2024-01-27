IN PHOTOS: Nike unveils first look of the Kobe 8 'Court Purple'

In a long-awaited moment for sneakerheads, Nike has finally lifted the curtain on the highly anticipated Kobe 8 'Court Purple' edition. With a stunning design and a nod to Kobe Bryant's legacy, this latest addition to the Kobe collection is set to become an instant classic on and off the court.

Bleacher Report Kicks posted the images of the shoes on Instagram.

The Kobe Bryant signature line has always been known for its innovation, pushing the boundaries of performance and style. The Nike Kobe 8 'Court Purple' is a part of the signature shoe line and is crafted to honor the basketball legend's legacy.

The color scheme and details on the shoe pay tribute to the Lakers legend's achievements and his famous jersey numbers, '8' and '24', which are subtly incorporated into the design.

The 'Court Purple' colorway reflects the Lakers' team colors, referencing Bryant's iconic tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers. Additionally, the combination of purple and white signifies elegance and sophistication, perfectly aligning with his on-court grace and style.

What's unique about the pair is that Nike has incorporated their groundbreaking technology into this sneaker. The Kobe 8 'Court Purple' boasts a lightweight construction, utilizing Nike's patented Flyknit technology to provide a snug, sock-like fit that enhances responsiveness and agility on the court.

The shoe's low-top silhouette allows for maximum ankle mobility, enabling players to make quick cuts and explosive movements with ease. The official release date for the Kobe 8 'Court Purple' is February 8, 2024, and the retail price is $190.

This shoe is part of the Nike Kobe 8 Protro series, which offers updated versions of past Kobe Bryant signature shoes.

There's more to the Kobe series than Kobe 8 'Court Purple'

As anticipation continues to grow for the upcoming releases of the Kobe 8 ‘Court Purple,’ fans of Kobe Bryant can rejoice that these sneakers are just the beginning of a wave of new releases and relaunches this year.

Nike is keeping Bryant's memory alive and his sneaker line thriving with a series of upcoming Protro releases.

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro 'Emerald' is a striking tribute to Bryant's jersey numbers, featuring a mesh upper and the iconic numbers 8 and 24 incorporated into the design.

Set to release on February 8, 2024, this edition will captivate fans. With no word yet on full-family sizing, collectors and enthusiasts should keep an eye out for updates on pricing as the release date approaches.

Along with the 'Emerald,' the Kobe 8 Protro 'Venice Beach' and 'Philly' would be next up from Nike's arsenal. The Nike Kobe 8 Protro 'Venice Beach' will pay homage to the legendary Venice Beach, an iconic Southern California location known for its arts, culture, and sports.

The vibrant colorway and nod to a significant place in Bryant's life and career make this release highly anticipated. The pair is rumored to be dropped around the summer of 2024, on April 13.

On the other hand, the Kobe 4 Protro 'Philly' will revisit Bryant's roots in the City of Brotherly Love. With a blue, white, and red colorway reminiscent of the 2001 NBA Finals and the 2002 NBA All-Star game, this shoe brings back a classic design while incorporating reflective 3M stars along the ankle collar.

Sneakerheads can mark their calendars for a rumored summer 2024 release, with adult sizes expected to retail for $180.

