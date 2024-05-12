In Photos: Patrick Mahomes & wife spotted courtside with other celebrities for Mavericks vs Thunder matchup

The Dallas Mavericks hosted the OKC Thunder for Game 3 of the second round of the playoffs on Saturday and won 105-101. As the series was tied 1-1 entering the game, celebrities made sure that they were in the building to support the Mavericks.

Three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, were two of the biggest names in the celebrity row. The power couple sat courtside while Brittany was seen clapping with the crowd and chanting, “Let’s go, Mavs.”

However, Mahomes was not the only NFL star present in the building. Derrick Henry, the running back for the Baltimore Ravens, was also in attendance. The NFL star wore a green cap and a dark green t-shirt.

Pro Football Hall of Famer and former player for the Dallas Cowboys, DeMarcus Ware, was also in the building. Ware showed up for the game with his family and girlfriend, Angela Daniel.

The Mavs faced the Thunder in their first home game of this series. After losing against the Thunder in the opening game, the Mavericks made a comeback in Game 2. Now they lead the series 2-1 after the victory in Game 3.

PJ Washington led Mavericks to a victory vs Thunder in Game 3

The Mavericks won against the Thunder in a must-win Game 3 at American Airlines Center in Dallas. While it was expected that either Kyrie Irving or Luka Doncic would have a big night for the Mavs, an unexpected hero showed up. PJ Washington had a massive game vs the Thunder.

He scored 27 points in 40 minutes and was the leading scorer for Dallas. Wahington shot 11-of-23 from the field and 5-of-12 beyond the arc.

Irving had a decent game after going quiet in the first two quarters. He picked up his usual pace in the fourth quarter and had 22 points at the end of the regulation. Irving shot 10-of-17 from the field and had seven assists.

In the midst of all this, Doncic had an off night. He struggled from the field, shooting only 7-of-17 shots from the field and 1-of-4 from the three-point line.

From the Thunder side, only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a fairly good offensive game. He had 31 points while shooting 10-of-23 shots from the field. He also registered 10 rebounds and six assists. None of the players from the Thunder even touched the 20-point mark.