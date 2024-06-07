In Photos: Pep Guardiola, Mark Wahlberg & other celebrities spotted courtside at TD Garden for Mavericks vs. Celtics Game 1 of NBA Finals

Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics saw plenty of star power present off the court with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg spotted courtside. It was a show for all the fans and celebs who made it to TD Garden as the Celtics flexed their dominance to take a 1-0 lead in the series after beating Dallas 107-89. Those who came supporting the C's went back home happy with the result.

The NBA communications team released a list of all the stars who made it for the first game of the 2024 NBA Finals, which included prominent names like Jalen Hurts, Jonathan Jones, Duncan Robinson, Dana White and Max Crossby. Quite a few Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots players were in attendance to watch the marquee game on Thursday night.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was seen sporting a black Celtics hoodie and a white cap.

Boston native Wahlberg was also in the house cheering for his hometown team, and was all smiles as he watched them dominate the game.

Game 1 saw the Celtics putting on a clinic on both ends of the floor. Luka Doncic's 30-point double-double wasn't enough as Boston held on to a massive lead. Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis put the screws on Dallas in the third quarter with their impeccable play and hustle.

The Boston Celtics showcase their elite defense in Game 1

The Boston Celtics were frontrunners to win the finals for a reason. Their elite defense rose to the fore in Game 1 as they contained the likes of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic despite their relentless offense. They forced the duo to make contested shots and that in turn led to missed chances and turnovers to help the hosts grab an early and assertive lead.

Then came an offensive burst from big man Kristaps Porzingis who dominated the first half with his two-way play. He finished the first half with 18 points, three rebounds and two blocks to mark a fantastic return from injury.

Dallas will now need to find a way to get back into the series. If Boston continues their dominance as they did in Game 1, the 2024 NBA Finals could very well end up with them sweeping the series.

Game 2 takes place once again at TD Garden on Sunday, before moving to Dallas for Games 3 and 4.