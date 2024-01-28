IN PHOTOS: PJ Tucker turns heads with exclusive Nike Book 1 PE sneakers for Celtics showdown

PJ Tucker of the LA Clippers showed up for the Boston Celtics game on Saturday rocking a pair of Nike Book 1s. The kicks Tucker sported are the signature shoes of Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. The pair made its debut in the NBA sometime late last year. Since then, Booker has worn several colorways of his first signature pair with Nike.

During the Clippers game, PJ Tucker wore a Player Exclusive version of the Nike Book 1s. It represented the Phoenix Suns' colorway having a solid splash of orange around the entire shoe.

Only the Nike swoosh had a darker shade of orange to emphasize the brand's logo.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Where to buy the Nike Book 1s? Cost and more explained

Book 1 sneakers

The Nike Book 1s are the first signature shoe of Devin Booker. The pair has slightly gone under the radar due to its lack of marketing.

When Booker first wore the Book 1s, no one recognized what he was wearing considering how Nike never made an announcement about the new pair. It was only until Devin posted on social media that fans found out about the kicks.

While some NBA players, including Booker himself, have already worn the Book 1s on the hardwood, fans don't have access to them yet. According to multiple sources, the Nike Book 1s will launch in stores on Feb. 17. The signature pair will be released with two colorways, which are yet to be disclosed.

Combining both lifestyle appeal and functional performance, the shoe embodies Booker's style of play: timeless with a strong emphasis on mastering the game. As per a Nike press release, the design process for the Nike Book 1 commenced with Booker offering several shoe silhouettes he found particularly appealing, including the Air Force 1, Blazer and AJ1.

Known for his creativity both on and off the court, Booker drew inspiration not only from footwear but also from one of his restored vintage cars, a 1972 Chevy Blazer K5 affectionately named "Uncle Larry."

With a solid creative groundwork established, the shoe's vision was straightforward: to offer athletes footwear that reflects Booker's playing style while embracing classic design elements.

The outcome? The Nike Book 1s incorporate features geared towards enhancing lateral stability, cushioning and underfoot responsiveness, as outlined in the same release.

Beneath the surface of the shoe, Nike's design teams integrated Cushlon 2.0 foam into the midsole and a sturdy TPU sidewall for additional support, complemented by a top-loaded Nike Zoom airbag in the heel.

Like other signature Nike pairs before it, the Book 1s will cost approximately $150 per pair. Fans should take this information with a grain of salt, though, and should wait for an announcement from Nike.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!