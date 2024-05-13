In Photos: PJ Washington presents wife Alisa Chanel with extravagant $12,400 Bvlgari watch & Chanel accessories on Mother's Day

Dallas Mavericks forward PJ Washington went above and beyond to celebrate his wife, Alisa Chanel, on Mother's Day. In a heartwarming gesture of love and appreciation, Washington surprised Chanel with a luxurious gift—a stunning $12,400 Bulgari watch—along with a collection of Chanel accessories.

Alisha, a social media personality herself, couldn't wait to share her appreciation for the thoughtful gifts. Taking to her Instagram, she posted a picture of the watch and accessories, thanking her husband with a sweet caption:

"He always goes above and beyond 🥹 I specifically told I didn’t need anything because everyday is a holiday with him but he insisted 🤍 THANK YOU my love and a new home to top it off 🙏🏼 what a wonderful Mother’s Day! "

The Bvlgari Serpenti Tubogas Watch certainly stole the show with its elegance and timeless design. According to the Bulgari website (bulgari.com), the watch retails for $12,400.

The Serpenti Tubogas Lady watch comes with a 35mm stainless steel case adorned with diamonds, a pink rubellite crown, and a silver opaline dial with hand-applied indexes. With a double-spiral stainless steel bracelet and quartz movement for hours and minutes, it's water-resistant up to 30 meters, blending elegance and functionality.

PJ Washington's playoff heroics: A key player for Dallas Mavericks

While Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving dominated headlines entering the playoffs, the Dallas Mavericks have unearthed a gem in PJ Washington. Acquired in a mid-season trade, Washington has undergone a remarkable turnaround, blossoming from a role player into a vital piece of their surging playoff run.

Coming off a season with fluctuating roles, PJ Washington landed in Dallas with a point to prove. He's certainly making his case, averaging 20.0 points per game (PPG) with 7.0 rebounds and shooting an impressive 52.9% from 3-point range over his last four playoff games.

PJ Washington has seamlessly slotted into the Mavericks system, forming a potent trio with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. He's averaging an impressive 22.0 points per game in the series against the OKC Thunder, while shooting a blistering 57.3% from 3-point range. This newfound shooting confidence is a major weapon for the surging Mavericks.