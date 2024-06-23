In Photos: Russell Westbrook catches up with Jerami Grant and Lu Dort as Paris Fashion Week brings Thunder greats together

LA Clippers superstar and perennial fashion icon Russell Westbrook was seen having the time of his life alongside the OKC Thunder’s Luguentz Dort and the Portland Trail Blazers’ Jerami Grant in a series of pictures posted on social media.

Some of the world’s most notable fashion brands have been invited to the Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 showroom session. It is currently taking place at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris, France. The event kicked off on June 19 and is set to conclude on June 23. Among the plethora of celebrities and models in attendance is Westbrook.

In a picture posted on Twitter by Thunder Film Room, Westbrook can be seen posing alongside Jerami Grant and Lu Dort. All three players have history with the OKC Thunder.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

While Westbrook played for the team from 2008 to 2019 and has had some of the best years of his career there, Dort joined the Thunder in 2019. Jerami Grant currently plays for the Trail Blazers and was with the Thunder for three seasons (2016 - 2019).

Expand Tweet

The post labeled Grant and Westbrook as Thunder legends, as the former also posted pictures on his Instagram account. They featured him in a range of unique outfits, with one picture showing Grant sharing a laugh with Westbrook.

The pictures show Grant enjoying his time at the event, which is now in its final stages.

Russell Westbrook insulted by DJ Akademiks following his appearance on stage alongside Kendrick Lamar

The ongoing beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has spilled into many niches, and a range of artists have chosen sides. DJ Akademiks, who has been supportive of Drake throughout, recently aired his thoughts on Westbrook’s apparent support of Kendrick Lamar.

The nine-time All-Star, and holder of some incredible NBA records, was seen alongside DeMar DeRozan dancing on the stage at a recent concert. Lamar was performing his Drake diss song "Not Like Us." It did not go down well with DJ Akademiks, who said:

“You'll never win a ring, n***a, you'll never win a ring.”

Of course, despite an illustrious career that has seen Westbrook produce four triple-double seasons, he is still looking for his first championship. The Clippers, who had multiple superstars last season, were knocked out by the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the playoffs. They are currently dealing with plenty of uncertainty about the future of some of their stars.

Westbrook will still go down as one of the most uniquely talented players the NBA has ever seen regardless, and he already has an impressive legacy.