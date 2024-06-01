In Photos: Russell Westbrook keeps it casual in classic all-white outfit with wife Nina for HTG Women's Styling event

Russell Westbrook the basketball star is taking a break after the LA Clippers were sent home by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. The Clippers’ 114-101 Game 6 loss to the Mavericks in Dallas meant that Los Angeles’ season came to yet another disappointing end. With that part of his life shelved momentarily, Westbrook the entrepreneur is taking over.

On Friday, the former MVP’s “Honor the Gift” brand launched its 2024 Summer Collection at its flagship store at La Brea Ave in Los Angeles. For this year, the theme behind the designs is “Pride in Tradition: Embracing Heritage of the Inner City.” Westbrook and his wife, Nina, were unsurprisingly available to host the said event.

Russell Westbrook, amid the collection of “vibrant and rich colors,” kept it simple with an all-white outfit. His wife also had a white blouse but it was capped off by a blue denim skirt with black boots. They blended well with the pastel hues that were prevalent in the shop.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Westbrook is quite the fashion guru already, having launched “Honor the Gift” in 2016 when he was still the OKC Thunder’s franchise cornerstone. Although he sometimes wears outlandish outfits during game days, his brand’s designs have largely been more orthodox. Nina Westbrook, who loves the simple, chic, classic, or elegant look, may have much to do with it.

Russell Westbrook took “Honor the Gift” to Paris

In 2023, Russell Westbrook was in Paris for the annual and highly anticipated Fashion Week. Westbrook’s motto of “Why Not?” is also part of his brand’s drive and moving force. Westbrook figured that if he’s into fashion, he might as well take his creation to where the best designers gather. He set up a showroom in the plush Marais area to host guests and clients who wanted to take a closer look at his work.

The event was a success and it will not be a surprise if he returns for another round of shows in the “City of Lights.” If he decides to go there, the timing could not be more perfect as the Olympics will be in Paris where the USA men’s basketball team will also compete.

For now, the focus is on Los Angeles where the “Honor the Gift” opened its summer collection. Russell Westbrook and his wife Nina were both available to welcome the guests and customers who wanted to see their latest designs.