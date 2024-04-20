IN PHOTOS: Russell Westbrook rocks quirky Thom Browne outfit as he suits for System Magazine ahead of Clippers-Mavs showdown 

LA Clippers star Russell Westbrook has consistently carved a niche for himself in the world of fashion with his penchant for vintage style. And the 35-year-old NBA superstar took his passion for retro fashion a step further by adopting a Thom Browne style for System Magazine photoshoot.

Ahead of the Clippers' playoff clash against the Mavericks on Sunday, Westbrook posted snaps on Instagram.

In a new shoot for the magazine, Westbrook is seen sporting a classic Thom Browne long kilt paired with a stylish variety jacket, tie and Thom Browne boots.

The former MVP also donned a tan burnt plaid wool blend skirt suit and a set of vintage boots as he posed for the shots, showcasing his comfort with unconventional pieces.

"Working with Thom Browne helped me get inspired by so many great looks," Westbrook said.

“So many shows I have been to see year after year it always gets me inspired and allows me to better see so many things. I see, putting my look together as well. I’m just grateful to be part of to be able to create a relationship with him."

The nine-time NBA All-Star highlighted the connection between fashion and sports.

“I think in sports, there so many different ways you can be creative whatever regardless of what sport you’re playing. And I think, athletes, use the same creativity to use in their respective sports and using it in fashion as well,” Westbrook said.

Russell Westbrook hopes his fashion inspires to dress fearlessly

Known for his daring fashion choices, which include ripped shirts and skirts, Russell Westbrook hopes to be an inspiration for others to embrace boldness and outspokenness through fashion.

In an interview with Vogue, Westbrook acknowledged that his bold fashion choices might not resonate with everyone, but that doesn't faze him.

"Good reviews, bad reviews, it doesn't really matter ... I hope it inspires people to embrace what they wear and be outgoing and outspoken," he said.

Westbrook’s love affair with fashion started in 2008, the year when he was drafted by the Seattle SuperSonics. For this occasion, he opted to wear a custom-made gray-blue suit paired with a gold tie, which was his first custom suit ever.

He's come a long way since then. Now, he even has his own clothing brand, Honor the Gift. The brand offers a range of men's and women's apparel influenced by his athletic style.

