Russell Westbrook's wife Nina Westbrook took her family to the Taylor Swift concert at the Wembley Stadium. The Los Angeles Clippers star, his wife and their children were in London to watch the American singer perform on her Eras tour.

Nina Westbrook shared some loved-up pictures with Westbrook on her social media, including two selfies with her husband. She also posted pictures of her children having the time of their lives at the show. In one of the pictures, her daughter was seen gesturing with a hand-heart signal during the concert.

The first picture that Nina posted on the slide was a quote.

“Water your own garden...Happiness comes from the connections you nurture with loved ones,” she wrote.

Nina was recently in Switzerland, where she was visiting her friend Bertille Sefolosha, who is the wife of former NBA player Thabo Sefolosha. Russell Westbrook and Thabo Sefolosha are longtime friends and had been teammates at the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets. She was also joined by her children in Switzerland.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has been a massive hit in Europe. She is scheduled to perform back-to-back in the Wembley Stadium. Many celebrity faces were in attendance including her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce. Prince Williams was also in attendance with his children.

"A time was had" — Russell Westbrook's wife Nina posts a snippet of her daughter enjoying Taylor Swift concert at Wembley

Nina Westbrook has been a family-oriented person and prioritizes it over everything. Her excitement after attending Taylor Swift's concert at Wembley wasn't just about attending the most hyped concert in the world. It was also about spending time with the family.

She was active on her social media and after posting a series of pictures on her Instagram account, she posted a snippet of her daughters Skye and Jordyn at the concert.

She captioned the story:

"A time was had."

Russell Westbrook and Nina have three children together. They have a son Noah, who was born in 2017; daughters Skye and Jordan were born in 2018.

According to People, Russell Westbrook and Nina met in college when they played college basketball for UCLA. Westbrook played college basketball for UCLA from 2006 to 2008, it was during this time in 2007 that their courtship began.

They got engaged in 2014 and married in 2015. The marriage was attended by the likes of Kevin Durant and James Harden, who were also his teammates in Oklahoma with the Thunder.