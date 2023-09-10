In Photos: Steph and Ayesha Curry unveil new schoolyard for children as part of their philanthropic efforts

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry continue to give back to their community. In a recent Instagram post, Steph and Ayesha can be seen cutting a ribbon to unveil a new school year at "Lockwood Steam Academy."

"What an incredible day in Oakland celebrating with the students and community of @lockwood_steam_academy as we revealed their new schoolyard—two new mini soccer pitches, multi-sport courts, and kid-designed play structures, plus a nature exploration area, incredible murals, and a Little Town Library. Not sure who had more fun, the students or us!," Ayesha wrote on Instagram.

"Eat Learn Play" is a philanthropic organization that is founded and run by Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry, as they look to improve the lives of young children in disadvantaged areas.

Just one month ago, the organization helped rebuild a schoolyard for two schools within the Oakland school district so that the children could enjoy educational, exciting and safe play during their break times.

Jonathan Kuminga believes Steph Curry is the "best human" he's ever met

Outside of their philanthropic activities, both Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry have reputations for being incredibly genuine people. During a recent interview on '947 Joburg,' Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga revealed how Curry is the "best human" he's ever encountered.

“He comes to the gym and meets the parents first,” Kuminga said. “He comes to the gym the same way he act at home, the same way he act on the floor, the same way he act at a practice. He don’t get into any problem. He speak to everybody.

Kuminga continued:

He’s gonna start a conversation even if you don’t want to. He’s gonna come find you and talk to you. So, that’s a lot of things that people don’t see behind the scenes. Because all they see is him hitting threes and stuff like that. He is the best human being I ever really been around.”

Curry is also a leader. Recently, Warriors rookie Brandin Podziemski revealed how the Warriors guard organized a players-only mini-camp so they could jump on the preseason and be ready for training camp.

Throughout his career, Curry has been a relatable figure who always finds ways to give back to his community. However, Kuminga has made it clear that Curry is also an exceptional teammate who carries himself with poise and class and wants everybody to feel they have a part to play in Golden State's success.

Warriors fans will now be hoping that Curry's leadership will help lead them to another NBA Finals run.