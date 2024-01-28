In Photos: Steph Curry assists $10 billion worth Rakuten in promoting black designer with $400 outfit

Steph Curry put on one of his most electric performances in Saturday night's 145-144 double-overtime loss against the LA Lakers. Interestingly, his outfit matched his performance, as he wore a $400 outfit to support Nigerian-born designer Taofeek Abijako. This is in collaboration with the $10 billion-dollar corporation Rakuten, an e-commerce platform that provides high-quality products to its customers.

The $400 outfit consisted of a stunning aquamarine short-sleeved polo, white shirt flared distressed hem jeans, chunky platform boots and a beanie to top the look off. The simple casual look was enhanced with the pop of color present in the polo, fitting Steph Curry's sense of fashion.

In his tweet, the Golden State Warriors star also gave credit to the Black in Fashion Council, which partnered with Rakuten to provide support to talented designers in the fashion industry. This collaboration also involved support from the four-time NBA champion.

Steph Curry talked about working with Rakuten and the Black in Fashion Council

Steph Curry not only made an impact on the NBA court when he wore his Warriors jersey, but he also represented the same mentality off the court this season by wearing outfits created by the designers from the Black in Fashion Council.

With the clothing brand's collaboration with Rakuten, Steph Curry's partnership with the e-commerce company is a step in the right direction for creating representation in the fashion industry, as per People's Jordan Greene.

"It's an awesome way to create representation in a field that needs it," Curry said. "I'm no designer, I'm no fashion mogul, but I know there are creative ways to shine a light on some amazing talent. I'm excited for the world to see these designs on a new stage."

"You'll be able to see me wear their looks on the tunnel walks," Curry added, "and then you'll be able to shop their looks through Rakuten's services. With the platform I have I also have the blessings to extend reach across the world ... and find creative ways to elevate people who need support and deserve support, resources and attention."

Curry considers his fashion style fluid, with the openness to try a diverse range of clothing that fits his preferences while also enhancing them further. His impeccable shotmaking on the court has captivated numerous fans all over the world, despite not having a massive build or being the tallest athlete on the court.

Steph Curry's partnership with Rakuten is a great example of a world-class NBA star utilizing his platform of resources to provide the proper support and attention that aspiring individuals in the fashion industry need.

