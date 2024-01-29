Ayesha Curry, the wife of Golden State Warriors sensation Steph Curry, has her own business pursuits. She recently gave a glimpse on Instagram of one of her ventures.

Sharing a moment of bliss with her friend, she posted a photo on her Instagram story where she is seen holding a glass of wine.

Ayesha Curry having a cheers moment with her friend featuring Domaine Curry (Image via Instagram @ayeshacurry)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Seen in the photo was a bottle of Domaine Curry, the wine brand she owns with her sister-in-law Sydel Curry-Lee. The limited-edition 2021 Domaine Curry Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley is priced at $100 on the wine brand's website.

Domaine Curry, which was founded in 2018, experienced rapid growth in the first five years. Constellation Brands, one of the leading wine companies in the United States, bought Domaine Curry in June. However, as per winespectator.com, Ayesha Curry and her sister-in-law are not likely to retain a stake in the brand, but they plan to continue their involvement in the marketing of the wine brand.

Instead, they aim to deepen their knowledge of winemaking and continue producing high-quality wines. As part of their commitment to ongoing education, Ayesha revealed that she is currently enrolled in a wine school in Napa Valley.

"We’re still learning. One thing is for sure, we know what we like to drink, but we’re still learning. We go through these blending sessions and they are so informative because we walk out with a new lust for the wine industry, and we know we’re meant to be there," Ayesha Curry told Essence.

Ayesha Curry has a spectrum of endeavors under her business umbrella

Ayesha Curry, in addition to co-founding Domaine Curry with her sister-in-law Sydel Curry-Lee, has spearheaded several other successful business ventures. Her love for cooking led to a collaboration with Chef Michael Mina to establish the renowned International Smoke restaurant in California.

Additionally, she ventured into the meal kit delivery service industry by founding Homemade, which, unfortunately, is no longer operational. Not confining herself to the culinary world, Curry diversified into the lifestyle market with the creation of Sweet July, a brand encompassing an array of products, from kitchen essentials and candles to fashion accessories and apparel.

Further expanding her reach, she also introduced a line of skincare products affiliated with Sweet July, catering to the beauty and wellness market.

Ayesha Curry has also ventured into other business realms over the past decade. Notably, she launched her YouTube channel in 2014, amassing over half a million subscribers. In 2016, she released her first book, "The Seasoned Life," offering a blend of personal anecdotes and cherished recipes. She has also introduced her own product line, known as Little Lights.

Ayesha's entrepreneurial endeavors have culminated in an estimated net worth of $10 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!