In Photos: Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, takes to Instagram to post cute pictures of their yacht vacation

Steph Curry appears to be enjoying his offseason. After winning the NBA championship in 2022, Curry and the Golden State Warriors were unable to defend their crown last season. The LA Lakers eliminated the Warriors in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs.

However, it would appear that Curry has put that loss behind him, as he enjoys a vacation with his wife, Ayesha Curry. Recently, Ayesha has been posting pictures from their vacation, with both her and Steph Curry enjoying the break away from the basketball court.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ayesha has also posted the following carousel of images from her current vacation with Steph.

Steph Curry will likely be back from vacation in the coming weeks, so that he can begin working on his preseason conditioning ahead of training camp. After all, the Warriors are expected to challenge for an NBA championship next season, and that will mean Curry needs to be at, or near, his best from opening night.

Steph Curry talks about his retirement plans

Entering the new NBA season, the two-time MVP will be 35 years old. While he hasn't shown any signs of decline from a basketball standpoint, it's clear the superstar point guard is entering the final phase of his career.

During a recent interview with "Today," Curry discussed his potential retirement.

“The thoughts (of retirement) do creep in of what that timeline really looks like,” Curry said. “I know it almost puts into perspective how important these next two, three years are in terms of doubling down on the level that I want to be at and continue to play at, and pushing it to the limit as long as I can

“I just love the fact the timeline almost just gives me much more motivation for the now to take advantage of every opportunity that I have because, you know, the ball is going to stop bouncing at some point.”

Steph Curry has enjoyed a fun offseason

Since the Golden State Warriors were eliminated from the playoffs, Curry has been living his best life. In recent months, Curry has participated in celebrity golf tournaments. He won the American Century Championship. He also took part in The Match, where he and Klay Thompson lost to Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.

Curry has also taken part in multiple interviews and recently featured in a rap song.

Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30 The official music video for "Lil Fish, Big Pond" from the one and only @tobenwigwe and me is live! Check out the full video on YouTube and watch #UnderratedFilm on @AppleTV. pic.twitter.com/Jv7jFgfy4O

Now that he has had a wildly successful offseason, Warriors fans will be hoping he comes back ready to dominate, as the freshly reconstructed roster begins its preparation to challenge for a championship once again.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)