In Photos: Steph Curry and wife Ayesha Curry exude couple goals energy with snaps from romantic outing

Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, spent time together on Wednesday following the Golden State Warriors’ 120-97 win over the Atlanta Hawks. As the Dubs don’t have a game until Friday, the two-time MVP had a date with the mother of his four kids. They had dinner and drinks at an undisclosed location.

The “Ayesha’s Home Kitchen” host went on Instagram to share a few photos of their date on Thursday. She added a caption for the collection of pictures:

“But what a way we love a date night.”

Steph Curry wore dark gray denim pants and a jacket with a brown shirt underneath. He had sneakers to cap off his laidback look. Ayesha Curry put on a mini dress with prints all over it. She had thigh-high brown boots for her date with her husband.

The couple go out together from time to time when the Golden State Warriors play at home. They sometimes give in to the wishes of their fans by sharing some photos on social media. Like in their previous posts, this one was well-received by their supporters.

The Currys have often said they take time for themselves despite their busy schedule and growing family. They have four kids now, but that hasn’t stopped them from having the occasional date. Thursday was one of those nights and the entrepreneur happily updated their fans about it.

Steph Curry and his family wore Super Mario-themed costumes for Halloween

Steph Curry and his family did not let Halloween pass by without something special. Over the years, they have practiced the tradition of wearing something different on the said occasion. This year, they had a Super Mario-themed party.

Curry shared photos of the event on Instagram and wrote:

“It’s a meeeeeee. Wahoo!”

The head of the family played Bowser, the iconic villain in the Super Mario franchise. Instead of wearing orange, the cartoon character’s usual color, Curry used yellow and black, the Golden State Warriors’ colors.

Ayesha Curry played Princess Peaches and even wore a wig to pull off the blonde lock. Canon Curry was the hero and main character of the whole charade. He had on the unmistakable blue and red of Super Mario.

