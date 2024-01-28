IN PHOTOS: Stephen Curry conjures up magic in "Voodoo" Flotros, unveiling the shoe that launched a star

Stephen Curry has hit the hardcourt in Under Armour Spawn FloTro with his iconic purple colorway, also called the 'Voodoo.' The shoes are a modernized update of the Anatomix Spawn pair that Curry wore in 2014.

Renowned sneakers news updater Nick DePaula tweeted the side-by-side images of Stephen Curry laced up in the shoes. The two pairs of pictures are 10 years apart.

The elegant "Voodoo" colorway is inspired by the colors of New Orleans and the same shoes Stephen Curry laced up during his maiden All-Star Game attendance.

In 2014, Stephen Curry made his debut on the All-Star game court, donning the Under Armour Anatomix Spawn “Purple Voodoo” All-Star PE. Under Armour says that the Purple Voodoo design reflects New Orleans' connection to the spiritual realm.

The smoky graphic on the upper represents the enigma of Voodoo, while the indigo and purple colors symbolize the expulsion of malevolence and the impartation of physical strength and wisdom.

Stephen Curry and team honored Dejan Milojevic

The Golden State Warriors paid tribute to assistant coach Dejan Milojevic in the wake of his death by commemorating him with warm-up shirts and jersey patches.

Following Milojevic's heart attack on Jan. 16, which tragically took his life the next day at the age of 46, the Warriors postponed several games before returning to the court against the Atlanta Hawks.

The team left Milojevic's seat on the bench unoccupied, adorning it with a shirt bearing the word "Brate" (Serbian for brother) and a white rose.

Additionally, the players wore warmup shirts as a gesture of honor and will carry patches featuring Milojevic's initials, "DM," surrounded by a heart outline on their jerseys for the remainder of the season. The same logo will also be featured on the court at the Chase Center.

Along with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson also put his words for the demised assistant coach:

"I will forever remember (Deki) for the joy he brought to this team, to this city."

Both "Brate" and "Deki" hold significance, as they reflect Milojevic's Serbian heritage and the strong bonds he formed as a coach and mentor.

During the Atlanta Hawks game, the players' pregame jerseys displayed "Milojevic" on the back, with each jersey being ceremonially delivered to his seat, emphasizing the deep respect and remembrance the team held for their late assistant coach.

The solemn ceremony included a heartfelt tribute and a standing ovation as a gesture of honor and remembrance for Milojevic, emphasizing the strong bonds and mutual respect between the coach and the players.

Stephen Curry and the entire team's display of solidarity and reverence for Milojevic underscored the deep loss felt by the Warriors and the enduring impression left by their late assistant coach.

