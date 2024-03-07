IN PHOTOS: T'Wolves owner Alex Rodriguez enjoys dad-daughter date at Olivia Rodrigo concert in Miami

Minnesota Timberwolves owner Alex Rodriguez and his daughter attended Olivia Rodrigo's concert in Miami. He posted stories on his Instagram documenting the evening. Rodriguez was filming his daughter Ella and her friend singing along with the show. He also got his daughter and her friend to meet Oliva Rodrigo herself.

Rodriguez shared the selfie his daughter took with the pop star. Take a look at some of the photos from the Timberwolves owner’s social media account.

Olivia Rodrigo is on the GUTS world tour in promotion of her latest album. The Miami event marked the ninth stop on the arena tour, which began last month.

Rodrigo performs the full of her new album as well as the majority of her platinum-selling breakthrough single "SOUR" during the event. Rodrigo and her band perform approximately 20 songs during the 1.5-hour event.

Roridgo has burst onto the music scene since transitioning from her role as a young Disney Channel star on “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”

Rodrigo’s first studio debut single “Driver’s License” went 6x platinum. It hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was streamed more than 2 billion times on Spotify. It is one of the 100 most streamed songs of all time on the platform.

Minnesota Timberwolves owner Alex Rodriguez is a family guy

Minnesota Timberwolves owner Alex Rodriguez often posts on his social media. He often shares moments with his family including his two teenage daughters, Natasha and Ella. His daughters are from his previous marriage with Cynthia Scurtis.

Anytime Alex Rodriguez posts photos with his children, he is often flooded with comments about his fatherhood.

Check out this post when the Minnesota NBA owner visited a Minnesota Twins baseball game last summer. He brought his two daughters to take in the game.

Many commented on the post praising his role as a girl dad and his baseball career.

Check out the comments and social media reactions:

Alex Rodriguez is currently dating fitness instructor Jaclyn Cordeiro. She is a fitness model and influencer on Instagram.

Rodriguez was previously engaged to pop star Jennifer Lopez. The two split and broke off their engagement in 2021, following their well-publicized relationship in 2017. Lopez is now back with movie star Ben Affleck.