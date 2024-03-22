IN PHOTOS: 'The Chainsmokers' joined by 'Suns Gorilla' courtside at Phoenix vs Hawks game

The Chainsmokers found a third member on Thursday night in Phoenix when they were at courtside when the Suns faced the Atlanta Hawks. Drew Taggart and Alex Pall were present at the Footprint Arena to witness the Suns' impressive 128-115 win over the visitors.

In the post by the Suns' official X account, Taggart and Pall could be seen with the "Suns Gorilla" courtside. Taggart even had his hands draped on the shoulders of the famous mascot, while Pall couldn't contain his laughter.

"The Chainsmokers just got a third member," the Suns account wrote.

It was not the first time that The Chainsmokers were at the Footprint Center to cheer the Phoenix Suns. They were with Suns owner Mat Ishbia back on Dec. 2 when the Memphis Grizzlies were in town.

Drew Taggart and Alex Pall might be lucky charms for the Suns since the team also won their game against the Grizzlies 116-109. Ishbia might be inclined to invite them for the rest of the regular season to watch his team as they try to finish in the Top 6.

It's unclear if The Chainsmokers are Suns fans, but they are originally from New York City. They were formed back in 2012 and briefly went into a hiatus in 2019. They started performing and releasing music again two years ago.

Some of their most famous hits include "#Selfie," "Roses," "Don't Let Me Down," "Closer" and "Paris." The won the Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording in 2017 for their hit "Don't Let Me Down."

Phoenix Suns move to No. 7 after win over Atlanta Hawks

The Phoenix Suns improved to No. 7 in the Western Conference standings.

The Phoenix Suns had an easy win against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night despite being the second game of a back-to-back. Devin Booker led the way for the Suns with 30 points, four rebounds and two assists.

The Suns were able to withstand the Hawks despite off nights from Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant. Beal only had 12 points, while Durant failed to score more than 20 points for the third time in four games. But despite their struggles, the Suns are 3-1 in their last four contest heading into a five-game road trip.

With their victory on Friday, the Suns improved to 41-29 for the season and climbed up to the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference standings. They moved past the Sacramento Kings after they lost to the lowly Washington Wizards on the road.

Booker and company kept the pace with the Dallas Mavericks, who also won their game last night against the Utah Jazz. The Suns will need to have a better record than the Mavs if they want to be above them in the standings. They don't own the tie-breaker against Dallas if they finish with the same record at the end of the season.

