San Antonio Spurs legend Tony Parker attended a special event earlier today, sharing a series of pictures with fans on social media. The four-time NBA champion went to the Royal Ascot event today to watch his horse compete and get a notable result.

Parker shared pics with his friends and girlfriend, showing off his style to show up at the racecourse.

Tony Parker and friends at Royal Ascot racecourse (Credit: Instagram/_tonyparker09)

The retired NBA point guard also shared a couple of snaps with his new girlfriend, actress/model Agathe Teyssier.

Tony Parker and his girlfriend Agathe Teyssier at Royal Ascot (Credit: IG/_tonyparker09)

Ultimately, he shared the race results, where Parker's horse, Ramatuelle, finished third.

Parker shared the result of this career and his horse's final position (Credit: Instagram/_tonyparker09)

Royal Ascot is a notable event celebrated in Ascot, Berkshire, about 25 miles West of London. Ramatuelle, trained by Christopher Head and ridden by Oisin Murphy, finished third in the race behind Porta Fortuna from Ireland and Opera Singer from the U.S.

According to Racing Post, the horse has made $1 million (£992,245) in earnings during its career. It is currently owned by a consortium led by Parker, who picked three-time champion jockey Murphy to ride Ramatuelle for this race.

Tony Parker joined other athletes as horse owners in 2022

It's been a couple of years since Parker got involved in these types of competitions. Back in 2022, the Spurs legend joined footballer Antoine Griezzman and race driver Charles Leclerc as horse owners.

In his second season owning a stable, Infinity Nine Horses, Parker was already competing at this notable event.

"My idea is to modernize the world of racing and make it more popular. I want to share the adventure with people and really promote a different image of horseracing," Parker said at the time, via Sky Sports.

In 2022, he was trying to get a different horse to win the race, Mangoustine. The animal would finish ninth in the Coronation Stakes race, far away from the win.

Parker's team had a different outcome today and the player looked happy with the result on social media. After becoming a six-time NBA All-Star and four-time NBA champion, he's now trying to shine in a different sport.