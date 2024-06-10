In Photos: Travis Scott shows off Celtic-inspired unreleased Jumpman Jacks

Pop music star Travis Scott attended the TD Garden on Sunday night to watch the Boston Celtics win Game 2 (105-98) against the Dallas Mavericks. The fans at the arena were excited to see the four-time platinum artist, but the online chatter was focused on something different.

Scott wore an unreleased edition of the Jumpman Jacks that has taken the internet by storm. The photos of Scott attending the game reveal some of the details of the sneakers he was wearing.

The shoes appeared to be a special Celtics edition of the Jumpman Jacks line of sneakers, which is a collaborative product between sportswear giant Nike and Travis Scott. It supported the same shade as the Boston Celtics' signature green color, with shades of black in certain parts of the sneaker.

The vamp of the shoe was in a dark shade, while the tip, quarter overlay, eyestay and foxing were all green. The tongue and lacing of the shoes were also black, while the sole was mainly green with shades of black in the midsole.

There hasn't been any announcement about a special Celtics edition sneaker yet, but fans can expect it to be released in the future.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum shouts out Travis Scott for new sneakers

Earlier this year, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum posted a story on his Instagram account showing off his new Jumpman Jacks 'Cut the Check,' a collaborative product between Travis Scott and Nike.

Tatum shared an image of the sneakers and accompanied it with a bunch of fire emojis. He also mentioned Scott in the story, giving him a shout-out for his first signature shoe line.

Jayson Tatum showing off new Travis Scott shoes. (Credits @jaytatum0/Instagram)

Scott has previously collaborated on various Jordan sneakers with Nike but 'Cut the Check' marked his entry into a new territory. With that sneaker, the pop star started his own signature shoe line, working closely with each product and bringing innovative designs to the fans.