In Photos: Tristan Thompson spotted with Kim Kardashian & LeBron James at Lionel Messi’s MLS debut in Miami 

Tristan Thompson linked up with former teammate LeBron James and ex-wife Khloe's sister Kim Kardashian in Miami for soccer legend Lionel Messi's Major League Soccer debut on Friday. It appears that Thompson was in the same box as LeBron and Kim during this weekend's highlight for all American sports.

We take a look at some of the pictures of Thompson, LeBron and Kim during the game:

LeBron, Kim and Tristan watch from the sidelines as Messi prepares to sub in

LeBron greets Leo Messi before the game

Kim and her kids were spotted with Tristan

Kim Kardashian interviews with Apple TV

LeBron James (L) and Tristan Thomson (R)

Miami's DRV PNK Stadium was the place to be to start the weekend. Apart from LeBron James, Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, several other celebrities like former LA Galaxy star David Beckham, his wife Victoria, and tennis legend Serena Williams were also in attendance for Leo Messi's debut.

These celebs got their time's worth, while the crowd got their money's worth as Messi scored the game-winning goal for Inter Miami FC in the fourth minute of extra-time. The move that saw Messi arrive in MLS was expected to globalize the league more. Messi has already hit the ground running, so it's a pleasant sight for soccer's future in the US.

Tristan Thompson's appearance with LeBron James and Kim Kardashian sends the internet into a frenzy

Tristan Thompson made headlines for attending Leo Messi's debut MLS game. His presence alongside LeBron James sparked rumors about his NBA future. Meanwhile, his brewing bond with Kim Kardashian garnered mixed reactions again, considering his history with her sister Khloe, the mother of two of his four kids.

Thompson is a free agent right now. Several LA Lakers fans want the franchise to acquire him as a backup center. Thompson played briefly for the team last season and produced some quality minutes in Game 4 of the team's Western Conference finals against the eventual champions, Denver Nuggets.

The Lakers need a backup big. They have done well to fill their needs at other positions but have taken a patient approach regarding their 14th roster spot. LeBron James attending Friday's marquee MLS game has fueled the speculation circling Thompson's return to LA.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson made another public appearance in the spotlight. The two even attended a party together. Kardashian and Thompson's family affair went viral when the former attended several of his games during last season's playoffs.

Khloé Kardashian Shut Down Rumors That She's Trying To Soft Launch Dating Tristan Thompson Again, After Kim Kardashian And North Supported Him At A Lakers Game "It's exhausting, but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception."

Despite ups and downs in his relationship with her sister and his ex-girlfriend Khloe, Kim has maintained her equation with Tristan. Thompson and the Kardashians remain close as he and Khloe are raising their children, True and Tatum Thompson.

