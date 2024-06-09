In Photos: Tyler Herro and girlfriend Katya Elise Henry rock all-white fits as Heat star organizes early birthday surprise

Tyler Herro rocked all-white fits with his girlfriend, Katya Elise Henry, this weekend in the wake of her birthday. The Heat star guard and the fitness social media influencer have been together since 2020.

Tyler Herro and Katya Elise Henry in all-whites (Credits: @katyaelisehenry/Instagram)

Henry's birthday is on Jun. 14 and Herro arranged a pre-birthday celebration for her, where they went on a date. Henry shared moments from the outing in a series of stories on her Instagram account.

Katya showing the venue and food on her IG story (Credits: @katyaelisehenry/Instagram)

She posted a video of the date venue in which a table could be seen with burning candles placed on it. The fitness social media influencer also shared a short video of the food.

Katya showing her birthday plate and wine glass on her IG story (Credits: @katyaelisehenry/Instagram)

The couple were enjoying Caviar and some drinks, after which a plate specially for the birthday girl arrived. In the following stories, Katya showed the gifts she received and a path with rose petals before they finished their date with a movie and wine.

Tyler Herro once gifted Katya Elise Henry a $121,500 Range Rover

Tyler Herro once gifted Katya a Range Rover as a romantic token expressing his immense love for her. She was surprised to receive the present and shared it on her Instagram story to let her followers know. The Range Rover Herro is listed at a whopping $121,500 on Range Rover's website.

Henry's story on receiving Range Rover as a gift. (Credits: @katyaelisehenry/Instagram)

The romantic journey of Tyler Herro and Katya started in 2020 when the Chicago Bulls guard dropped a casual message in her Instagram DMs. The fitness model responded to Herro's leads and they eventually ended up dating each other. However, things weren't always bright for them, as in 2022, their relationship came across the biggest hurdle they had seen.

Rumors started to circulate about the breakup of the couple when the fitness influencer unfollowed Herro and posted a cryptic Instagram story accusing the Bulls guard of cheating on her. Luckily for the couple, the situation calmed down and they were able to sort out their differences and remain together as one of the most popular couples in the NBA world.

