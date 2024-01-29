In Photos: Vanessa Bryant unveils unreleased custom Kobe 8 Protro Valentine's Day kicks on IG

The memory of LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant has been kept alive by Vanessa Bryant in different ways including Instagram posts and this time, she remembered her late husband with a photo of Kobe 8's. Vanessa's most recent post featured a Player Exclusive, or PE version that has never been seen before.

The Kobe 8's that she shared is predominantly red except for a white Swoosh logo on the side and a Kobe logo of a similar color on the tongue. There also appears to be a white stripe at the back of the shoe.

Additionally, the shoes are adorned with several red hearts which is appropriate for its name, "Wifey's." The image of the shoes that Vanessa shared on her Instagram was captioned "My Valentine's Day 'PE's/Wifey's'" and had the hashtag MambaForever.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Vanessa Bryant's Instagram post featuring the Kobe 8

Since these are marked as PEs, they are unlikely to become available to the public and will be exclusive to Vanessa Bryant who'll add it to the items in her possession that honor her late husband's memory.

Also read: Jayson Tatum gets honest about regret with Kobe Bryant and avoiding same mistake with LeBron James

Where to buy Kobe 8 Protro shoes: Price details and more

Kobe Bryant's various signature sneakers are still being produced, even four years after the NBA icon passed away. There was a brief moment when Nike stopped production of the late legend's shoe line but resumed in 2023. However, they have become quite difficult to acquire as Nike has only released them in limited quantities.

The Kobe 8 is one of the most popular editions of the Black Mamba's sneaker line and sneakerheads who are looking for their first pair, or for a different colorway to add to their collection can check out Nike's official online store and retail outlets to avoid acquiring knock-offs.

However, at the moment, there aren't any in stock on Nike's official website and there is no information on any releases that might happen soon.

The price for this specific edition is difficult to pin down as it changes with each release so fans who want to get their hands on a pair will need to check Nike's feed for any announcements.

Last year, to celebrate his memory, Nike released the Kobe 8 Protro "Halo." The all-white shoes became available to the public on August 23, the same day as his birthday.

There is no information yet if Nike will do the same this year but should they decide to do so, it will surely be a special design that will undoubtedly honor the late, great, Lakers legend.

Also read: "You piss him off" - Shaquille O'Neal reveals pushing Kobe Bryant past his limits with psychological games

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!