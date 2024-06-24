In Photos: Victor Wembanyama exudes class in an elegant Pharrell Williams-designed all-white outfit, closes out Paris Vogue World 2024

On Monday, Victor Wembanyama looked dapper in an all-white suit as he paraded the star-studded 2024 Vogue World show at Place Vendome, Paris. The event - dubbed to celebrate a hundred years of history between sport and fashion - had a legion of celebrities from both worlds, including Joe Burrow, Teyana Taylor, FKA Twigs, Stefon Diggs, Russell Westbrook and Serge Ibaka.

Wembanyama sported a Louis Vuitton Pharrell Williams-designed t-shirt, blazer and suit trousers in a minimal but very high-class ensemble. He added a vibrant touch to his attire with an LV badge and a pedant chain slung across his neck. Completing the look, he sported a pair of pristine white LV sneakers.

French track legend Marie-Jose Perec joined the rookie star, who’s currently enjoying his off-season to close out the grand finale.

The event aimed to showcase a century of history connecting sport and fashion. An array of models and celebrities took to the runway, each representing a different sport, from football to horse riding, tennis to fencing.

Victor Wembanyama captivated by Pharrell Williams’ LV collections

Victor Wembanyama isn't just dominating only the court but off of it, too.

Although elegant tastes have always been present among NBA stars, In an interview with GQ in February, Wemby talked about his growing interest in fashion, particularly the recent collections designed by Pharrell Williams for Louis Vuitton.

“I've been watching the collections, the events, and there's always stuff that sticks out to me,” Wembanyama said. “I mean, I really love the puffer jacket with all the little squares. I love this one, so I actually got to get this one.”

Their partnership began to take shape two years back during Wembanyama's time playing for the Paris-based Metropolitans 92.

Louis Vuitton previously designed a double-breasted deep-green suit for Wembanyama to wear at the 2023 NBA draft in Brooklyn, where he was selected as the first overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs.

While sweatsuits have been his go-to during his rookie season, Wembanyama's towering stature (7-foot-4) makes off-the-rack clothing challenging.

“I'm tall, but I'm also pretty thin, so it's always been hard to find clothes that fit," Wembanyama said.

But things have changed ever since he became the new face of the 170-year-old company. The Vogue World show marks another milestone in Wembanyama and Louis Vuitton's blossoming fashion partnership. With this successful duo, fans can expect many more stylish ventures in the future.

