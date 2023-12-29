IN PHOTOS: Warriors’ Steph Curry debuts next signature shoe "Karaoke" Curry 4 Flotro, inspired by one of his hobbies

Steph Curry showed off some all-new Curry 4's during the Golden State Warriors' game against the Miami Heat on Thursday. The matchup saw the Warriors drop their second straight loss, while also putting the team half a game behind the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference. Amid a season that has seen the team struggle considerably, Curry's new shoes caught fan's attention.

The Under Armour Curry 4's have become an incredibly popular shoe due to their lightweight design which also gives players traction unlike many other shoes. While the shoe, which also has a low-top iteration, has been on the market for some time, the latest Curry 4 Flotro colorway is exclusive to the NBA star.

Like many other players with their own signature shoe line, the 'Karaoke' Curry 4's have the 'PE' tag attached, indicating they are a 'Player Edition' shoe. Given that, the four-time champ is expected to be the only one with a pair.

Photos from the evening, both during warmups, and throughout the game, have since gone viral, with fans praising Under Armour for the design. Check out some of the photos below.

Looking at Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors' performance against the Miami Heat

Despite the Miami Heat playing without Jimmy Butler, the team managed to pick up a big 114-102 win over the Golden State Warriors. The win extended the Heat's season record to 19-12, while the Warriors fell to 15-16.

Although the team struggled, Steph Curry notably had a rough outing, scoring just 13 points on 20% shooting from the floor. In addition, he notably shot just 2-8 from beyond the arc, posting a +/- rating of -14.

Of course, he wasn't the only member of the Golden State Warriors to struggle, with Klay Thompson scoring 13 points on 4-11 from the field. Thompson, along with Jonathan Kuminga, posted a -26 +/- rating for the game.

On the flip side, the Heat managed to thrive despite the absence of Jimmy Butler, containing Steph Curry and the Warriors' stars on the defensive end. Tyler Herro led the team offensively, scoring 26 points while dropping seven assists, with Jaime Jaquez Jr and Bam Adebayo both contributing 17 points.

With the Warriors now sitting outside of contention for the NBA Play-In Tournament, it's clear something needs to change. Although some have pointed to the absence of Draymond Green, others believe the team needs to make big changes ahead of the trade deadline.