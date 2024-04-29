In Pictures: Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns share emotional moment with Chris Finch after coach tears tendon in right knee

After sweeping the Phoenix Suns in the first-round playoff series, Minnesota Timberwolves stars Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns shared emotional moments with head coach Chris Finch after Finch's injury during the game. The Timberwolves took to social media to share snaps of Edwards and Towns with the coach in the locker room after the 4-0 series win.

"THIS IS FOR YOU, COACH," the team captioned.

Chris Finch ruptured his patellar tendon in his right knee after he hit the floor painfully after a collision with guard Mike Conley Jr. during the final few minutes of Game 4. He was seen exiting the game soon after the impact.

With the series win, Chris Finch and the Timberwolves became the first team in the 2024 NBA Playoffs to advance to the second round. Anthony Edwards dropped a 40-piece in the final game to lead the Timberwolves to victory. Karl-Anthony Towns recorded 28 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.

The Timberwolves also made headlines for sweeping a team for the first time in franchise history. The series win also marks the first time the team won a playoff series since 2004, breaking a 20-year-old drought.

"My favorite player to watch": Kevin Durant had high praise for Anthony Edwards

After the Phoenix Suns were eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of the first-round playoff series, Suns star Kevin Durant had nothing but respect for Anthony Edwards. During the post-game interview, Durant had high praise for Edwards and called the 22-year-old his favorite player to watch.

"So impressed with Ant. My favorite player to watch. He's just grown so much since he came into the league. At 22, just his love for the game just shines bright," Durant said.

"He just loves basketball, he's grateful to be in this position, and he's taking advantage of every opportunity he's got. Love everything about Ant, everything. And I'll be watching him going forward, and you know, he's going to go out there and play extremely hard every single night. ... He's gonna be somebody I'm following for the rest of his career."

The Phoenix Suns lost Game 4 despite Devin Booker's 49 points. Kevin Durant had 33 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four blocks.

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves will likely face the Denver Nuggets, who are up 3-1 against the LA Lakers, in the second round of the playoffs.

