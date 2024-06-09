In Pictures: Damian Lillard makes most of his time with kids amid custody battle with estranged wife Kay’La

After the Milwaukee Bucks' early playoff exit, Damian Lillard is now able to spend more time with his children amid a custody battle with his former wife Kay'La Hanson. From 'Dame Time,' to 'Father Time,' the eight-time NBA All-Star shared wholesome pictures of himself and his twins on IG.

Shown in his Instagram stories are shots of him giving quality time to his non-identical twins with Hanson, Kali (daughter) and Kalii (son). Lillard was all smiles posing with his daughter and took a snapshot of himself getting a kiss on the cheek.

LOOK: 'Dame Time' turns into 'Father Time' Photo Credit | Photo Credit @damianlillard Instagram Story

A few videos also show that Lillard is with his kids in the comfort of his home and also giving Kalii a barber's cut. More recent posts show him taking his kids to a playground.

More photos of Lillard maximizing time with his children | Photo Credit @damianlillard Instagram Story

Damian Lillard's custody battle paused during the 2023-24 season

Damian Lillard after being granted a trade request from the Portland Trail Blazers finds him enjoying new scenery and a fresh start with the Milwaukee Bucks. With championship hopes of him teaming up with former NBA champions Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton, Lillard was also fighting another battle outside of the basketball court.

Lillard and ex-wife, Kay'La Hanson announced their divorce on October 2023 right at the beginning of the 2023-24 season and just after his trade. But it does not stop there since the couple is in a custody battle for their three children.

Known as a person who takes fatherhood seriously, the 33-year-old always tries to find time with his children who are living in Oregon. With his new team, Lillard requested that his hearings be postponed so he could focus on his work being a professional basketball player.

In a media interview in February, Lillard opens up that he is indeed bothered by his custody battle.

“As much as I love basketball, and I love my job, I don’t care about it more than I care about my kids,” Damian Lillard said (via Yahoo! Sports Vincent Goodwill). “Of course you carry it with you. People say, ‘When I hoop I ain’t thinking about nothing,’ but I’m not 21. I got three kids. I’m tight with my family and I’m going through a divorce.”

There is no word yet on when and where the custody proceedings will resume as the Milwaukee Bucks ended their season early in the first round after getting eliminated by the Indiana Pacers.