In Pictures: Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union attend Queen Latifah concert, shakes a leg on stage

Gabrielle Union is a popular figure in her own right and her marriage with Dwyane Wade has been monitored by many as they become a model family in the USA. Even with their busy schedules, the couple gets to enjoy some time together.

This weekend, Union watched a Queen Latifah concert with her friends. The actress showed some snaps and videos of the concert on Instagram.

Seen in one video, she went on stage with Queen Latifah. Living life to the fullest, she also took the opportunity to dance on stage with the renowned performer.

Known as a cheer dancer in her hit movie 'Bring It On' back in 2000, Gabrielle Union did not disappoint the crowd as she showed her moves in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California.

Aside from the stage photos, Union also shared some backstage clips of her hanging out with other celebrities.

Gabrielle Union shares family moments before attending Queen Latifah Concert

A more laid back version of Gabrielle Union was shown on Instagram just a day before attending the Queen Latifah concert. The 51-year-old showed some snaps of her hanging out with Dwyane Wade and their daughter, Kaavia James.

The wholesome snaps show the four-time NBA champion chilling with his wife privately with all smiles.

"Write your own fairy tale," posts Union in one photo.

For years since being together, Wade and Union has been a wholesome couple enjoying life to the fullest. More than the vast riches they acquired from their respective endeavors, the two actively show their followers how they live their lives as a family.

A proof of this is that Wade also received a non-basketball award for supporting his transgender daughter, Zaya Wade, on the 'Translatable' movement where the LGBTQ+ community can have an online space to share their experiences and let them be themselves. This movement was also given a $200,000 grant to help expand the cause.