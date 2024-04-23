In Pictures: Kyle Kuzma's girlfriend Winnie Harlow celebrates their 4th anniversary with montage of couple goals-esque photos

Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma and supermodel Winnie Harlow celebrated their fourth anniversary on Monday. Harlow greeted Kuzma on Instagram, while the one-time NBA champion replied in the comments section. Let's look at the pictures uploaded by Harlow to remember the occasion.

In a post on her Instagram account, Harlow greeted Kuzma with a happy anniversary. The couple started dating during the COVID-19 pandemic and have been together ever since. They regularly upload pictures of themselves on fashion shows and vacations.

"Happy Anniversary to the love of my life 🤍 4 years and an eternity to go ♾️ to live & learn but most importantly LOVE 🤞🏽❤️ 4.22.24," Harlow wrote.

Here are the pictures of the lovely couple over the years courtesy of Winni Harlow's Instagram account:

Kyle Kuzma commented on Harlow's post by jokingly asking if they really have been together for four years.

The couple started dating during the pandemic, but Kuzma made the first move by sending a DM to Harlow a year before. The supermodel didn't notice Kuzma's DM until he uploaded a picture of her to get her attention.

"Happy anniversary sweet girl ❤️ 4 already!?!?!? Blesss," Kuzma wrote.

Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow's relationship timeline

Kyle Kuzma started his NBA career with the LA Lakers as the 27th overall pick in the 2017 draft out of Utah.

Kuzma came out of the gates firing as a rookie and was one of the key role players in the Lakers' championship win in 2020 inside the NBA bubble. He was traded to the Washington Wizards in the summer of 2021 as part of the Russell Westbrook deal.

Meanwhile, Winnie Harlow began modeling in 2014 after getting discovered by Tyra Banks. Harlow was a contestant on "America's Next Top Model" but didn't win the competition.

She has posed for multiple magazines and has been featured in ad campaigns for brands such as Swarovski, Victoria's Secret, Fendi, Marc Jacobs, Tommy Hilfiger, Nike and Puma.

As mentioned earlier, the couple began dating during the pandemic with Harlow moving to Los Angeles to be with Kuzma. They announced their relationship on Instagram, with Harlow supporting his boyfriend's championship triumph in 2020.

The supermodel was very supportive when Kuzma was traded to the other side of the country to the Washington Wizards. She told Highsnobiety in an interview last year that the pandemic helped them know each other really well and it set up a solid foundation for their relationship.

"It was like making a leap of faith," Harlow said. "Being in the pandemic, you had time to learn about somebody and get to know someone more than you did in regular life, when we have work and so many things pulling us in different directions."

