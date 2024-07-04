In Pictures: LeBron James' mother Gloria has a wholesome message for grandson Bronny James after he makes the NBA

Bronny James is probably the most scrutinized basketball player. The younger James’ game has been dissected by scouts and analysts when he was still playing for Sierra Canyon. Whatever attention James Jr. had in high school was amplified when he played college basketball at USC.

Leading into the draft, the circus surrounding the former Trojan became even more intense. Most were convinced that he shouldn’t even be drafted, while a handful noted that he has the makings of a future 3-and-D star. His potential has been relentlessly evaluated by many of the NBA’s top scouts.

The LA Lakers eventually drafted Bronny James, making him and LeBron James the only father-son duo to play in the NBA simultaneously. Amid the hoopla and history-making event, James Jr.’s grandmother has been quietly taking in everything in the background.

Gloria James shared photos of the Bronny James over the years with a lengthy message on Instagram:

“I thought about seeing and greeting him ‘literally’ enter the word 18 years ago, and thinking how much I loved him and how his life would be.

“Over the years of his life, I’ve watched him grow into the AMAZING young man that he is today. And how proud and how honored I am to be his grandmother.

“I’m truly happy that you’re able to live out your dream of one day playing in the NBA.”

The message oozed with love and affection for a player. Gloria Jame is happy to see the success and fulfillment of her grandson's dreams after all the hard work and sacrifice he has done over the years.

Gloria James will be cheering for LeBron James and Bronny James in future Lakers games

Gloria James is often around in some of LeBron James’ biggest moments in basketball. She was there when he was drafted and when he won his first championship with the Miami Heat. James’ mother cheered when the NBA superstar became the league’s all-time points leader.

Next season, she will be supporting not just her son but also her grandson, Bronny James.

With LeBron James' wish fulfilled to play basketball with his son, Gloria James will likely see hers come true when the two are finally on an NBA court together.

